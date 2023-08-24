How to Fix MLB's Biggest Dumpster Fires of the 2023 Season

0 of 7

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

It feels like there are more smoldering dumpster fires across Major League Baseball right now than in years past, with a number of teams that entered the year with lofty expectations destined to be watching the playoffs unfold from the comfort of their couch.

The New York Mets, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have the three highest payrolls in baseball, and all three teams have a losing record and currently reside well outside the projected postseason field.

Meanwhile, things have gone from bad to worse for the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels all-in move at the deadline has backfired, and the St. Louis Cardinals are headed for their first losing season since 2007.

Ahead, we've taken a quick look at how to fix baseball's biggest dumpster fires, focusing on how the fire started and what should be the next steps for those six teams to extinguish the blaze.

First, let's start with some teams we expected to be bad.