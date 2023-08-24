7 NFL Teams That May Have Shutdown Defenses in 2023

3 of 7

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Derek Carr had to like what he saw on the defensive side of the ball in addition to the offensive personnel when he signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

Every year since 2020, the Saints have ranked within the top nine in points and yards allowed. Before 2022, they listed among the top 10 in takeaways for three consecutive campaigns, too.

Even though the Saints tied the Miami Dolphins for the second-fewest takeaways last season (14), head coach Dennis Allen, who will continue to call plays on defense, has a track record of fielding units that force turnovers.

So, Saints fans who have any concerns about new defensive coordinator Joe Woods should remember that it's still Allen's vision for the group, which is a net positive.

New Orleans has an All-Pro defender on all three levels of its defense, and each of those players has a more recent Pro Bowl campaign.

Up front, defensive end Cameron Jordan is the leader of the Saints' pass rush. Because he draws a lot of attention at the line of scrimmage, rookies Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey could have more opportunities to take down quarterbacks.

At linebacker, Demario Davis stabilizes the defense as the quarterback of the unit. Third-year veteran Pete Werner could take a leap in his development as a starter alongside Davis after logging 80 tackles, three for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2022.

The Saints' secondary is the strength of their defensive group. Tyrann Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore have decorated resumes. The latter just needs to stay healthy after missing 10 games last season, and the same goes for Marcus Maye who missed seven contests in the previous campaign.

Set to line up opposite Lattimore on the boundary, Alontae Taylor showed promise as a rookie last season, leading the team in pass breakups (11) while allowing an impressive 48.5 percent completion rate and a 62.6 passer rating in coverage.

If New Orleans forces more turnovers this year, which has been a hallmark for Allen's units, the defense may be the story of its road to an NFC South title rather than the addition of Carr.