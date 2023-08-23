USC's Caleb Williams: Declaring for 2024 NFL Draft Will Be 'In-the-Moment Decision'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Caleb Williams is not guaranteeing this will be his last collegiate season.

The USC quarterback, who is widely considered the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, said he won't make a decision on his football future until after this season.

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams told Pete Thamel of ESPN. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three-and-out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it, we'll have to see at the end of this year."

Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against five interceptions on his way to winning the Heisman, Maxwell and Walter Camp trophies. DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists Williams as a -500 favorite to be the top pick in next year's draft.

Regardless of his public comments, it would be a complete surprise if Williams decided to return for his senior season. He's already put together a pair of stellar seasons as a starter and has all the makings of an NFL superstar, showing poise in the pocket, mobility and ability to hit throws all over the field.

Former USC teammate Jordan Addison, who was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, said he thought Williams would have been the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft if he were eligible.

"I would say he would be the No. 1 pick this year," Addison told reporters. "That's how ready he is."

USC opens the 2023 college football season as the No. 6 team in the country and top-ranked team in the Pac-12. Williams said his desire to be one of the best players in college football history and the camaraderie of the locker room are the biggest factors in pushing him toward potentially staying at USC.

"Being in college now, being part of this brotherhood and being with Coach Riley, it's been awesome," Williams said.