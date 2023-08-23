Details of Jets Owner Woody Johnson's Diamond Chain from Hard Knocks Revealed by TMZ

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was inspired by some of the team's most notable stars when he commissioned his piece of eye-catching bling.

The most recent episode of Hard Knocks revealed that Johnson owns a diamond chain bearing his name.

According to TMZ Sports, the 76-year-old visited a jeweler in New Jersey after seeing Sauce Gardner, Aaron Rodgers and Mecole Hardman sporting some luxurious accessories at the Jets' facility.

Per TMZ Sports, the chain has 80 carats of emerald and round cut diamonds, and a message is inscribed on the back: "THINK BIG! August '23."

It's unclear how much the chain cost, but we can assume the accessory wasn't the most expensive transaction Johnson made this offseason.