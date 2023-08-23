X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Details of Jets Owner Woody Johnson's Diamond Chain from Hard Knocks Revealed by TMZ

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 26: New York Jets owner Woody Johnson speaks during an introductory press conference for quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was inspired by some of the team's most notable stars when he commissioned his piece of eye-catching bling.

    The most recent episode of Hard Knocks revealed that Johnson owns a diamond chain bearing his name.

    Blankzy @Blankzy_

    I SEE YOU WOODY JOHNSON LMFAOOO <a href="https://t.co/co01on0PAI">pic.twitter.com/co01on0PAI</a>

    According to TMZ Sports, the 76-year-old visited a jeweler in New Jersey after seeing Sauce Gardner, Aaron Rodgers and Mecole Hardman sporting some luxurious accessories at the Jets' facility.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    <a href="https://t.co/U9oZUiOoaA">https://t.co/U9oZUiOoaA</a> <a href="https://t.co/YRvbpNK8Cb">pic.twitter.com/YRvbpNK8Cb</a>

    Per TMZ Sports, the chain has 80 carats of emerald and round cut diamonds, and a message is inscribed on the back: "THINK BIG! August '23."

    It's unclear how much the chain cost, but we can assume the accessory wasn't the most expensive transaction Johnson made this offseason.