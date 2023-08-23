Jets' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

Jets' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 23, 2023
The most anticipated New York Jets season in decades is upon us.
Aaron Rodgers' arrival forced the team's expectations to exponentially rise ahead of the 2023 regular season.
A playoff berth is the minimum expectation for Robert Saleh's side. An AFC East title is not out of the question, but the Jets must have strong performances against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins for that to happen.
The Jets will receive an early test of where they stand in the division in Week 1 against the Bills. The tests keep on coming in the first six weeks with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule.
Expectations may be tempered going into the Week 7 bye, but if the Jets can get through the first six games at .500 or better, they will be in a great spot to improve throughout the final two months of the regular season.
September
Welcome to the AFC East, Aaron.
The Jets host the Bills on Monday night in Week 1 and then welcome the New England Patriots to MetLife Stadium in Week 3.
New York will have two divisional games out of the way before October, which is not the ideal start. Teams would probably rather face divisional foes later in the season when they are playing their best football.
Rodgers and Co. have to be at their best right away because divisional record could play a huge role in determining the AFC East winner if the Bills, Jets and Miami Dolphins are as close as some people think they might be.
The Jets have to beat the Patriots no matter what happens in Week 1 versus the Bills and in Week 2 on the road at the Dallas Cowboys.
New England is a clear fourth in the AFC East going into the season, and the Jets can't slip up at home against a team they should beat.
A 3-0 start is not out of the question. The Jets could use Week 1 as a statement game on national television. Rodgers is 6-3 against the Cowboys in his career with 14 touchdowns and a single interception.
A perfect September would send a message across the NFL that the Jets are for real with Rodgers, but 2-1 must be the goal so that the Jets are not multiple games back of the Bills or Dolphins entering October.
Projection: Loss to Buffalo, Win over Dallas, Win over New England
October
The Jets have two home games in October against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
They play a third game inside MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants to finish off the month. Their lone road trip comes in Week 5 versus the Denver Broncos.
Jets teams of the past would easily go 1-3 or 0-4 in this stretch of games. With Rodgers in the fold, the Jets must go at least 2-2.
Wins over the Broncos and Giants are expected, and if the Jets get anything from the Week 4 clash against the Chiefs and Week 6 meeting with the Eagles, they should see October as an overwhelming success.
Seems simple, right?
Well, there's plenty of room for disaster built into October. The trip to Denver one week after playing the Chiefs does not do the Jets any favors, and the Giants could be motivated to prove they are the kings of the New York City market.
This is where Rodgers should make the difference between the 2023 Jets and previous iterations of the franchise.
The Jets are going to win one or two games they are supposed to because of Rodgers, and one of those contests could be at home against the Chiefs or Eagles. A win in either of those contests would make a potential slip-up in Denver easier to deal with.
Projection: Loss to Kansas City, Win over Denver, Loss to Philadelphia, Win over New York Giants
November
The Jets have the benefit of not playing the Bills after November 19.
In fact, the Jets only have two divisional games in the final six weeks because they host the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.
November starts with a Monday night home game against the Los Angeles Chargers and a road trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Jets should win both of the contests against their two remaining AFC West foes on the schedule.
A win over the Chargers might go a long way in the playoff picture if the Jets are unable to snatch the AFC East title from the Bills.
A home victory over Miami to close out November is needed for the Jets to carry momentum into the final six-game stretch.
Losing to Buffalo on the road is an acceptable result as long as the Jets are competitive and come away from November with three victories.
Projection: Win over LA Chargers, Win over Las Vegas, Loss to Buffalo, Win Over Miami
December and January
The Jets can hit their stride in December and January.
They open the final six-game stretch with home contests against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.
After that, they visit the Dolphins and then welcome the Washington Commanders to MetLife Stadium on Christmas Eve.
A quick turnaround faces the Jets for a Week 17 Thursday night game in Cleveland, but that is still a winnable game, as is the regular-season finale at New England.
The Jets can easily go 5-1 in this stretch to secure a playoff berth. 6-0 is not off the table if the compete with the Dolphins on Black Friday.
If the Jets come into December with a 7-4 mark, they could make a serious push for the divisional crown, even with two losses to the Bills.
Buffalo visits Philadelphia, Kansas City, the Chargers and Miami in four of the last seven weeks.
The Jets just need to stay within one or two games of the Bills to strike for the AFC East crown in the final six weeks.
Projection: Win over Houston, Win over Atlanta, Loss at Miami, Win over Washington, Win over Cleveland, Win over New England
Final Record Projection: 12-5