Jets' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

The most anticipated New York Jets season in decades is upon us.

Aaron Rodgers' arrival forced the team's expectations to exponentially rise ahead of the 2023 regular season.

A playoff berth is the minimum expectation for Robert Saleh's side. An AFC East title is not out of the question, but the Jets must have strong performances against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins for that to happen.

The Jets will receive an early test of where they stand in the division in Week 1 against the Bills. The tests keep on coming in the first six weeks with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule.

Expectations may be tempered going into the Week 7 bye, but if the Jets can get through the first six games at .500 or better, they will be in a great spot to improve throughout the final two months of the regular season.