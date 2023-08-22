Ryan Garcia Seeks Golden Boy Promotions Complaint Dismissal over De La Hoya Contract

AP Photo/John Locher

The feud between Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions reached another level on Monday after the boxer filed a motion to dismiss the promoter's complaint against him in U.S. District Court in Nevada, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Golden Boy filed a lawsuit against Garcia and his attorney and adviser, Guadalupe Valencia, on June 16 to enforce its contract with the boxer.

That was in response to Garcia's legal representation sending a demand letter to Golden Boy Promotions earlier in the month, saying various decisions it made invalidated its contract with the 24-year-old.

More specifically, the letter is "alleging violations of the promotional agreement, as well as California and federal law, that invalidate the contract," per Coppinger.

In the latest legal document filed Monday, Garcia stated that Golden Boy Promotions must enter mediation with him to handle any disagreements before a lawsuit is filed.

"Rather than stand by their boxer, De La Hoya and his co-owners of Golden Boy took to social media to disparage him," the motion says, per Coppinger. "In a sport where the exploitation of boxers is legend, De La Hoya and Golden Boy have written a new chapter."

Garcia and De La Hoya notably got into a spat on X, formerly known as Twitter. That followed soon after Garcia made public comments about how he felt his team let him down.

"After the fight, nobody was there for me. My team just didn't come to the press conference. ... Somebody betrayed me in camp. ... I was left with that. ... I had Tank's team care about me more than my own team," Garcia said in the video.

The argument on X got into a variety of topics, including the promoter pointing the finger at Garcia for accepting a rehydration clause prior to his seventh-round knockout loss to Gervonta Davis.

The relationship between the two has apparently spiraled downward from there, spilling into the courtrooms in the meantime. At this point, there isn't an end in sight to the ongoing issues as the legal process plays itself out.