Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Announce Birth of Daughter Adira in Photos, Video

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Serena Williams is now a mother of two.

The legendary tennis star and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced the birth of their second daughter with videos and photos on Tuesday. The baby's name is Adira River and comes nearly six years after the birth of the couple's first daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Ohanian recently spoke with People about the differences in preparing for their second child.

"We're not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I'd never even been around babies at that point in my life," he said. "We're also obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena."

Ohanian added that Olympia, who turns six next month, fully embraced the experience of becoming a big sister.

"No one's more excited than her," he said. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready."

It was nearly a year ago that Williams ended her legendary tennis career, as she told Vogue last August that she was "evolving away" from the sport. Her career concluded in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open the following month, losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanović.

Williams ended her career with an Open Era-record 23 Grand Slam titles. She is widely regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time, and there's a chance her daughters follow in her footsteps. Olympia has already been seen on the court practicing with her mom, so Adira River likely won't be too far behind.