Jets' Aaron Rodgers, State Farm End Partnership After More Than a Decade

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers endorsed State Farm Insurance for over a decade, but that partnership has come to an end after their deal expired following the 2022 NFL season.

Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico reported the news on Tuesday. The partnership's culmination wasn't reported previously, but Badenhausen confirmed the news after citing an email from a State Farm spokesperson.

"We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors," the spokesperson wrote.

Per Badenhausen, State Farm and Rodgers first linked up in 2011, when the then-Green Bay Packers signal-caller won his first-ever NFL MVP award one season after leading his team to a Super Bowl title.

The two stayed connected for 11 years, with his "Discount Double Check" commercials receiving notoriety. By the end of his deal, Rodgers was receiving an estimated $3 million per year.

Rodgers began sharing the State Farm spotlight with two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who still endorses the company. Rodgers' ex-Packers teammates also got in on the action over the years, including wide receiver Randall Cobb and linebacker Clay Matthews.

Now his time with State Farm is over. In the meantime, Rodgers ended another chapter in his career when the Packers traded him to the Jets this past April. He'll make his regular-season debut for the team on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills.