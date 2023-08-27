Will Ospreay Defeats Chris Jericho in Dream Match at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

In his hometown of London at Wembley Stadium, Will Ospreay defeated Chris Jericho at AEW All In on Sunday.

The Aerial Assassin got the win after hitting The Ocho with a second Stormbreakers after Jericho kicked out of the first one.

Jericho brought back some of his Lionheart moves, including a hurricanrana off the top rope.

Ospreay came back with a shooting star press with Jericho draped over the top rope for a nearfall.

Following his loss, Jericho seemed distraught by walking away from Sammy Guevara as Guevara was trying to get the crowd to give the legend an ovation for his performance.

Don Callis, who has been trying to get Jericho to join his family, accompanied Ospreay to the ring. It seems as if that storyline will continue after All In.

Jericho has gone through a tumultuous time over the past several weeks, and it ultimately led to a first-time-ever match between him and Ospreay at the biggest event in AEW history.

Since the inception of AEW, Jericho has been the leader of a stable for nearly the entire time, starting with the Inner Circle before transitioning to the Jericho Appreciation Society, but he was recently left to strike out on his own.

During a JAS family meeting, the likes of Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Anna Jay and 2point0 all decided to walk away from the group.

That left Jericho alone and uncertain of huis future, but longtime friend Don Callis threw out a lifeline and offered Jericho the opportunity to join forces with him and his group.

After some deliberation, Jericho accepted Callis' offer, but it soon became apparent that Callis had expected Jericho to reject the offer, and as a result, he had a plan in place to punish the Demo God.

That angered Jericho, but before he could make a move, he was viciously attacked by Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita.

With Takeshita already slated to take part in a six-man tag team match against the Golden Elite, Jericho set his sights on Ospreay and vowed to make him pay in front of his countrymen.

Many consider Ospreay to be the best in-ring performer in the world currently, and while Jericho was once very much in that conversation, he was the clear underdog Sunday as a 52-year-old veteran going up against a much younger opponent.

Jericho delivered a strong performance and pushed Ospreay to the limit, but the reigning IWGP United Kingdom heavyweight champion prevailed and put Jericho even further down on his luck.

