Fantasy Football 2023: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

Target Ball-Dominant Receivers Early



The NFL is starting to move away from the every-down running back, and while a few do exist and are worth targeting early, the value of ball-dominant receivers has risen in fantasy football.



This is particularly true in PPR leagues, where true No. 1 receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are likely to get double-digit targets every single week. Even if those targets don't always yield a ton of yardage, the PPR floor is extremely high.



The goal in the first four rounds is to come away with players who simply aren't going to bust in any given week. Dual-threat running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler certainly fit into that plan, but starting backs can typically be found in later rounds. Top pass-catchers usually can't.



Top receiving tight ends like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews should be valued as receivers in the early rounds.



Pay Attention to Player Situations



One of the most important things a manager can do ahead of a draft is to know what situations players are entering. Looking at past performance only tells part of the story.



Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, for example, led the league in rushing two years ago. However, he battled injuries in 2022, is unhappy with his contract and was recently given permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



There's a chance that Taylor is playing for a different team at some point in 2023, and there's no guarantee that he'll be the same player he was in 2021.



Las Vegas Raiders running back—and leading scrimmage-yard leader—Josh Jacobs, meanwhile, is expected to end his holdout before Week 1, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

After missing the offseason, Jacobs may not replicate his 2022 success, but he should be on the field this season.



Don't Discount Rookies



Aside from do-it-all Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, 2023 rookies aren't trending as first- or second-round picks. However, it would be foolish for managers to dismiss rookies entirely in the middle rounds.



Rookies can and do produce early, and at multiple positions. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, for example, caught 83 passes for 1,103 four touchdowns last season. Running back Kenneth Walker III tallied 1,215 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as a 2022 rookie.



In 2021, Kyle Pitts approached the rookie tight end record with 1,076 receiving yards.



While we didn't see rookie quarterbacks become fantasy stars last season, the trend could shift in 2023. Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have already been named Week 1 starters, and both should be targeted as backups with spot-starter potential.

