Fantasy Football 2023: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft CheatsheetsAugust 23, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets
With the 2023 NFL preseason winding down, now is the optimal time for fantasy drafts. Entering this week's exhibition finales, roles are more defined, and many key players are set to rest and, therefore, are less susceptible to injury.
More goes into a successful fantasy roster than just a strong draft—it's important to manage injuries, bye weeks and the waiver wire—but this is where foundations are built.
For those doing a bit of last-minute cramming before their fantasy drafts, we've provided a little help. Below, you'll find updated flex (WRs, RBs, TEs) rankings, a positional cheat sheet and a few tried-and-true draft tips.
We'll also dive into a few fun suggestions for team names. All rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
2023 Flex 40
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
12. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
13. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
14. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
20. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
21. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
22. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
25. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
26. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
27. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
29. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
31. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
32. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
34. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
36. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
37. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
38. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
39. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
40. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Draft Tips
Target Ball-Dominant Receivers Early
The NFL is starting to move away from the every-down running back, and while a few do exist and are worth targeting early, the value of ball-dominant receivers has risen in fantasy football.
This is particularly true in PPR leagues, where true No. 1 receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are likely to get double-digit targets every single week. Even if those targets don't always yield a ton of yardage, the PPR floor is extremely high.
The goal in the first four rounds is to come away with players who simply aren't going to bust in any given week. Dual-threat running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler certainly fit into that plan, but starting backs can typically be found in later rounds. Top pass-catchers usually can't.
Top receiving tight ends like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews should be valued as receivers in the early rounds.
Pay Attention to Player Situations
One of the most important things a manager can do ahead of a draft is to know what situations players are entering. Looking at past performance only tells part of the story.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, for example, led the league in rushing two years ago. However, he battled injuries in 2022, is unhappy with his contract and was recently given permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
There's a chance that Taylor is playing for a different team at some point in 2023, and there's no guarantee that he'll be the same player he was in 2021.
Las Vegas Raiders running back—and leading scrimmage-yard leader—Josh Jacobs, meanwhile, is expected to end his holdout before Week 1, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
After missing the offseason, Jacobs may not replicate his 2022 success, but he should be on the field this season.
Don't Discount Rookies
Aside from do-it-all Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, 2023 rookies aren't trending as first- or second-round picks. However, it would be foolish for managers to dismiss rookies entirely in the middle rounds.
Rookies can and do produce early, and at multiple positions. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, for example, caught 83 passes for 1,103 four touchdowns last season. Running back Kenneth Walker III tallied 1,215 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as a 2022 rookie.
In 2021, Kyle Pitts approached the rookie tight end record with 1,076 receiving yards.
While we didn't see rookie quarterbacks become fantasy stars last season, the trend could shift in 2023. Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have already been named Week 1 starters, and both should be targeted as backups with spot-starter potential.
Positional Cheat Sheet
Running Backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
7. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
10. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
Wide Receivers
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
6. Darren Waller, New York Giants
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Team Names
Tua Legit 2 Quit
You Mad, Burrow?
Country Roads, Take Mahomes
Bryce for Impact
Can I Pickett? (Yes You Can)
Allen Wrench
Chubbthumper
Derrick of the Edmund Fitzgerald
Spicy Bijan Mostert
Half McCaff Latte
Baby Back Gibbs
Eking Ball
Wilson Body Stop Me
Pickens Up the Wins
Justin Time
Ja'Marr Wars
Championship Kupp
Tyreek of Success