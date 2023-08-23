NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football 2023: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IAugust 23, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets

    0 of 4

      49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
      49ers RB Christian McCaffreyAP Photo/Chris Szagola

      With the 2023 NFL preseason winding down, now is the optimal time for fantasy drafts. Entering this week's exhibition finales, roles are more defined, and many key players are set to rest and, therefore, are less susceptible to injury.

      More goes into a successful fantasy roster than just a strong draft—it's important to manage injuries, bye weeks and the waiver wire—but this is where foundations are built.

      For those doing a bit of last-minute cramming before their fantasy drafts, we've provided a little help. Below, you'll find updated flex (WRs, RBs, TEs) rankings, a positional cheat sheet and a few tried-and-true draft tips.

      We'll also dive into a few fun suggestions for team names. All rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    2023 Flex 40

    1 of 4

      Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
      Vikings WR Justin JeffersonStephen Maturen/Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      12. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      13. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      14. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      20. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      21. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      22. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      25. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      26. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      27. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      29. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      30. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      31. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      32. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      34. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      36. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      37. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      38. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      39. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      40. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    Draft Tips

    2 of 4

      ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Pick is In logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Statium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Target Ball-Dominant Receivers Early

      The NFL is starting to move away from the every-down running back, and while a few do exist and are worth targeting early, the value of ball-dominant receivers has risen in fantasy football.

      This is particularly true in PPR leagues, where true No. 1 receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are likely to get double-digit targets every single week. Even if those targets don't always yield a ton of yardage, the PPR floor is extremely high.

      The goal in the first four rounds is to come away with players who simply aren't going to bust in any given week. Dual-threat running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler certainly fit into that plan, but starting backs can typically be found in later rounds. Top pass-catchers usually can't.

      Top receiving tight ends like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews should be valued as receivers in the early rounds.

      Pay Attention to Player Situations

      One of the most important things a manager can do ahead of a draft is to know what situations players are entering. Looking at past performance only tells part of the story.

      Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, for example, led the league in rushing two years ago. However, he battled injuries in 2022, is unhappy with his contract and was recently given permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

      There's a chance that Taylor is playing for a different team at some point in 2023, and there's no guarantee that he'll be the same player he was in 2021.

      Las Vegas Raiders running back—and leading scrimmage-yard leader—Josh Jacobs, meanwhile, is expected to end his holdout before Week 1, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

      After missing the offseason, Jacobs may not replicate his 2022 success, but he should be on the field this season.

      Don't Discount Rookies

      Aside from do-it-all Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, 2023 rookies aren't trending as first- or second-round picks. However, it would be foolish for managers to dismiss rookies entirely in the middle rounds.

      Rookies can and do produce early, and at multiple positions. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, for example, caught 83 passes for 1,103 four touchdowns last season. Running back Kenneth Walker III tallied 1,215 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as a 2022 rookie.

      In 2021, Kyle Pitts approached the rookie tight end record with 1,076 receiving yards.

      While we didn't see rookie quarterbacks become fantasy stars last season, the trend could shift in 2023. Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have already been named Week 1 starters, and both should be targeted as backups with spot-starter potential.

    Fantasy Football 2023: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheatsheets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Positional Cheat Sheet

    3 of 4

      Giants RB Saquon Barkley
      Giants RB Saquon BarkleyRich Schultz/Getty Images

      Running Backs

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      7. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      10. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      Wide Receivers

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      Quarterbacks

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

      Tight Ends

      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

      5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      6. Darren Waller, New York Giants

      7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      10. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

    Team Names

    4 of 4

      Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
      Dolphins QB Tua TagovailoaWesley Hitt/Getty Images

      Tua Legit 2 Quit

      You Mad, Burrow?

      Country Roads, Take Mahomes

      Bryce for Impact

      Can I Pickett? (Yes You Can)

      Allen Wrench

      Chubbthumper

      Derrick of the Edmund Fitzgerald

      Spicy Bijan Mostert

      Half McCaff Latte

      Baby Back Gibbs

      Eking Ball

      Wilson Body Stop Me

      Pickens Up the Wins

      Justin Time

      Ja'Marr Wars

      Championship Kupp

      Tyreek of Success

    X