Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Rankings, Cheatsheet and League Names

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Two weeks away from the start of the NFL regular season, it's time for fantasy managers to get serious about planning their drafts.

It's a fascinating time for dynasty players with another diverse set of skill-position players coming into the league in 2023. There's a strong argument the current group of talent is as deep as it has ever been, both in reality and from a fantasy perspective.

There's a lot of optimism around the rookie quarterbacks. Two first-year running backs have valid arguments to be selected in the first round of a dynasty draft.

Now that the preseason is almost over, here are some tips and rankings to help you plot out how to attack your fantasy dynasty draft.

Top 50 Dynasty Rankings (PPR Scoring)

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

5. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

9. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

13. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

14. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

15. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

16. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

17. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

18. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

20. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

21. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

22. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

23. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

24. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

25. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

26. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

27. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

28. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

29. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

30. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

31. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

33. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

34. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

35. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

36. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

37. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

38. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

39. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

40. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

41. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

42. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

43. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

44. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

45. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

47. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

49. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

50. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy League Names

A League of Our Own

Draft Day

Varsity Blues

The Program

Any Given Sunday

Stars and Scrubs

The Replacements

The Benchwarmers

The League of Extraordinary Misfits

Little Giants

The Game Planners

If you know any sports movie with a title that can be turned into a football pun, it's not hard to think of a name for your league. It helps that there are dozens of football movies you can use to name your league.

If you are feeling a little creative, taking the name of a non-sports title and finding a way to tie it into football or even poking fun at yourself/fellow players, there are a number of ways to do it. These are only a few of the many options available at your disposal to consider, but don't waste too much time thinking about the league name because you have to plan for a draft.

Fantasy Dynasty Rankings Cheatsheet

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

7. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running Backs

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

7. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

8. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

3. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

10. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Tight Ends

1. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

7. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

8. Darren Waller, New York Giants

9. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson are the most volatile inclusions in the top 10 quarterbacks list, but their potential is too high to keep them out of the elite tier of fantasy quarterbacks.

We've already seen the impact Fields can make as a fantasy starter. He was the No. 6 quarterback last season even though he scored fewer than 20 points in each of the first six weeks and missing two games in the second half due to injuries.

There is still a lot of boom-or-bust possibility with Fields. Even after getting hot in the second half of the season when he was allowed to run, the Chicago Bears star scored a total of 27.1 points in Weeks 16 and 17.

Richardson is in a similar position as Fields was going into last season, but it won't take nearly as long for the Indianapolis Colts to utilize his legs. Shane Steichen is taking over as head coach after spending the last two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts offensive line looks solid on paper and the pass-catchers are adequate, if not an exciting group. Richardson is going to have plenty of opportunities to rack up yardage with his legs, while continuing to get acclimated to throwing against NFL defenses.

Speaking of volatile, good luck trying to figure out the best fantasy running back in 2023. Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders led the way last season, but he's currently holding out amid a contract dispute after the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a long-term deal before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to do so.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday that Jacobs is expected to report to camp before the start of the regular season.

While that does ease some of the concerns about one of the top fantasy running backs, it still remains to be seen what kind of shape Jacobs is going to be in.

Jonathan Taylor has been engaged in a public spat with the Indianapolis Colts and has received permission to seek a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Given what the Colts are reportedly seeking to trade the 2021 All-Pro, it seems unlikely any deal is going to happen.

Breece Hall is coming off a torn ACL and will be competing for touches with the recently-signed Dalvin Cook. Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey combined to miss 41 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

All of this makes it easy to envision a scenario where Bijan Robinson ends up as the top fantasy back in 2023, as well as the best long-term bet for dynasty leagues. The Atlanta Falcons are going to feature a run-heavy scheme with head coach Arthur Smith.

Robinson is almost certainly going to be Desmond Ridder's safety net when the Falcons do drop back to pass. If a team is using the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft on a running back, he better be the featured player in your offense.