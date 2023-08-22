Reggie Chaney, Former Houston MCBB Player, Dies at Age 23

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney died at the age of 23, according to a statement released by the school Monday night.

"The news has left us with sad and heavy hearts," Houston president Renu Khator said in a statement.

Chaney, who began his college basketball career at Arkansas, transferred to Houston for the final three seasons of his eligibility and emerged as a critical contributor off the bench. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while adding stellar defense last season on his way to earning AAC Sixth Man of the Year honors.

During Chaney's three seasons at Houston, the Cougars won two regular-season AAC championships and reached the 2021 Final Four.

"I've always said, 'Reggie, you're my security blanket,'" Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters in March. "Some days when it's hot, I may not need you, but if there's a little bit of a chill in the air, it's good to know I've got that blanket there."

Eric Musselman, who coached Chaney at Arkansas, released a statement on his death:

Details surrounding the cause of Chaney's death have not been released. He had been planning to continue his basketball career with AE Psychiko, a professional team based in Greece.