Ravens' NFL Record 24-Game Preseason Winning Streak Snapped by Commanders

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The impossible has happened.

The preseason Baltimore Ravens have been the best team in football for years, but Joey Slye didn't care.

Slye drilled a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds to give the Washington Commanders a 29-28 victory over Baltimore on Monday at FedEx Field. Jake Fromm, who is best known for his time at Georgia, led the Commanders into scoring range with some help from a pass interference on a 4th-and-11, and the home team ended the Ravens' astounding 24-game preseason winning streak.

Most preseason games are about young, unproven players getting the opportunity to make a statement, but the streak took center stage in crunch time.

It was clear that it mattered on both sides with the coaches calling timeouts and the players celebrating every moment. New Commanders owner Josh Harris was even on the sideline to celebrate when the kick split the uprights.

Washington set the tone in the first half when it played some starters, including quarterback Sam Howell. Howell carved up Baltimore's secondary, used his legs to escape pressure and threw two touchdowns to give the Commanders a halftime lead.

There was zero doubt the preseason juggernaut was going to fight back, though, and Baltimore did just that when Anthony Brown threw two touchdowns to tight end Travis Vokolek and gave the visitors an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Yet a touchdown catch from Jaret Patterson, a key defensive stop and the final drive directed by Fromm put the Commanders in position to win.

And Slye delivered.