Video: Sha'Carri Richardson Wins 100M Title at 2023 World Athletics Championships

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Sha'Carri Richardson is the fastest woman in the world.

The American sprinter took home the gold medal in the 100-meter race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday with a time of 10.65 seconds. She blurred past Shericka Jackson (silver, 10.72 seconds) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (bronze, 10.77 seconds), both of whom are from Jamaica, to capture the victory.

In the process, Richardson became the first women's 100m world champion from the United States since Tori Bowie won it in 2017, according to David K. Li of NBC Sports.

This is the culmination of a journey back to the top of the sport for the new world champion. NBC Sports noted she missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 because she was suspended due to a positive marijuana test.

She explained that she took the drug in response to the stress she felt after her mother's death, per Li.

Richardson also failed to make last year's world championship and was dealing with an injury, per NBC Sports.

Yet she is now a world champion and looks primed to lead the Americans as a gold-medal contender in the 2024 Paris Olympics.