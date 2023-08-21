Little League World Series 2023: Monday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It was winner's Wednesday in Williamsport.

The day's action featured team's that had been victorious through their first one-to-two games in the tournament and were vying to advance within the winner's bracket.

Caribbean faced off against Latin America to begin the day while a Southeast-Northwest matchup immediately followed. A heavyweight battle between Asia-Pacific and Japan was next before a nightcap of Southwest vs. West.

The winner's would be off until Wednesday while the losing team's will have a three-day gauntlet in front of them. Here's a recap of Monday's action.

Monday Scores

Caribbean (Willemstad, Curaçao) def. Latin America (Maracaibo, Venezuela), 2-1

Northwest (Seattle, Washington) def. Southeast (Nolensville, Tennessee), 6-2

Japan (Tokyo, Japan) vs. Asia-Pacific (Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei), 5:00 P.M. ET.

Southwest (Needville, Texas) vs. West (El Segundo, California), 7:00 P.M. ET.

Full bracket available at LittleLeague.org.

Caribbean 2, Latin America 1

This one was epic. Latin America took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third and were just one strike away from clinching a spot in the winner's bracket finals. Then Nassir El-Ossaïs got a high fastball.

The blast to center field completely switched the game and led Caribbean to the one-run victory. Latin America did put on pressure in its final at-bat but it was too-little, too-late.

Caribbean will get some rest time and will take on the winner of Japan and Asia-Pacific. Latin America will have a tougher road as they are back on the grind tomorrow to face a difficult Mexico squad.

Northwest 6, Southeast 2

It just wasn't the Southeast squad's day. The team made three errors and saw a five-run second inning for Northwest put them down as they will now head to the loser's bracket with their backs against the wall.

Northwest's victory came on just four hits but they earned the victory through aggressive and effective base running. They were able to scatter Southeast's six hits across several innings and are now one step closer to the U.S. final.

Northwest will be off until Wednesday when they take on the winner of Southwest-West while Southeast will try to claw its way back against Mountain tomorrow.