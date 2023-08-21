Dana White: 'No Shot' Ronda Rousey Returns for UFC 300 amid WWE Exit Rumors

Set Number: X162079 TK1

Now that Ronda Rousey's time in WWE appears over, there had been some speculation about a return to UFC.

That's not happening—at least according to UFC president Dana White.

"There's no shot," White told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "She's accomplished everything she set out to do. ... Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she's done it. Now she's starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she's still making a lot of money in sponsorships."

Rousey's last match with WWE came in a losing effort to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. While nothing has been confirmed regarding her exit, Rousey posted on Instagram she has "no reason to stay" in the business following her kayfabe falling out with Baszler.

Rousey has not fought in UFC since a first-round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Her MMA career ended with back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Nunes after she had won her first 12 fights.

White, who had long resisted women's MMA, essentially created UFC's women's division with Rousey's drawing power in mind. She competed in eight overall fights for the promotion, going 6-2.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.