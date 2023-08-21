86 Former Northwestern Athletes Call Pat Fitzgerald Firing a 'Failure' of Leadership

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following the firing of Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald last month, a group of former athletes wrote an open letter criticizing university administrators.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the letter was signed by 86 former Northwestern athletes, including "several" of Fitzgerald's former football teammates. The letter is directed at university president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg, accusing both of displaying "a clear failure of unbiased and principled leadership."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.