    86 Former Northwestern Athletes Call Pat Fitzgerald Firing a 'Failure' of Leadership

    Doric SamAugust 21, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 12: Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the college football game between the North Western Wildcats and Minnesota Gophers on November 12th, 2022, at Huntington Bank in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Following the firing of Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald last month, a group of former athletes wrote an open letter criticizing university administrators.

    According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the letter was signed by 86 former Northwestern athletes, including "several" of Fitzgerald's former football teammates. The letter is directed at university president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg, accusing both of displaying "a clear failure of unbiased and principled leadership."

