Ranking NBA Wings Under 25 With Highest Ceilings

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The value of NBA wings is on the rise.



And so is the talent level of that position's player pool.



In the modern game, wings have often been tasked into do-it-all duties on both ends of the court. They can be offensive leaders, go-to scorers, defensive tone-setters and primary playmakers.



It's a lot to ask from one position group, but this batch of budding ballers is consistently rising to the occasion.



The following 10 wings—who will all be under 25 when opening night of the 2023-24 campaign tips—have been ranked by both their potential and perceived likelihood of reaching it.

