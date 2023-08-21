Brandon Copeland Retires from NFL; Won NFLPA Community Award with Jets in 2020

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Brandon Copeland retired from the NFL on Monday.

In explaining his decision, Copeland referenced advice he had received from his grandfather, Roy Hilton, who spent 11 years in the league. He told ESPN's Michael Rothstein that Hilton suggested his grandson not play as long as he did.

Copeland logged seven years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

In 2020, the 32-year-old was honored as the recipient of the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, which annually recognizes a player's contributions to community service.

Copeland appeared in 85 total games and finishes his career with 163 tackles, eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He last suited up for the Ravens in 2022, which brought him full circle because he originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The Baltimore native told Rothstein he had thought about his grandfather's advice as he added more and more mileage to his body.

"I'm Tin Man out there, trying to keep everything together from falling apart and, at a certain point, you got to know," he said.

Given his multiple past ventures off the field, Copeland may already have his second career lined up as he closes his NFL chapter.