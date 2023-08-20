X

    Bengals' Joe Mixon Won't Talk to Certain Outlets Due to 'Disrespectful Behavior'

    Doric SamAugust 20, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon announced he will not be speaking to reporters from certain outlets because of what he deemed to be "disrespectful behavior."

    Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Mixon didn't elaborate on what was disrespectful, but he declared that he will not answer questions from reporters representing Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network and ESPN.

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    Bengals RB Joe Mixon declined to speak to reporters today. He said he also said he won't be taking questions from certain reporters for "disrespectful behavior." <br><br>He declined to elaborate what that meant as he retreated to the team's training room.

