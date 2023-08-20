Maxie Baughan Dies at Age 85; Former Eagles, Rams LB Earned 9 Pro Bowl Selections

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan died from natural causes on Saturday at the age of 85, the team announced.

Baughan, who also played for the Los Angeles Rams, was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times in his 12-year NFL career.

A second-round pick by the Eagles in the 1960 NFL draft, Baughan was an immediate starter as a rookie. Philadelphia went on to win the NFL championship that year, which would be the only title of his career.

Baughan made the first of his nine Pro Bowls during his rookie campaign, and he had three interceptions in his debut performance. The Eagles traded him to the Rams following the 1965 season, and he remained in Los Angeles through the 1970 season. Over the course of his career, he was a seven-time All-Pro with two first-team selections.

Baughan retired to join the coaching staff at Georgia Tech, but he was convinced to return to the NFL as a player-coach with the Washington franchise in 1974. He finished his playing career with 24.5 sacks and 18 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference, though sacks didn't become official until 1982.

After hanging up his cleats, Baughan eventually became head coach of the Cornell football team from 1983 to 1988. He also spent time on coaching staffs with the Baltimore Colts, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens before retiring from coaching in 1998.

The Eagles inducted Baughan into their Hall of Fame on Oct. 19, 2015.