X

    Ryan Garcia Responds to Sean O'Malley's Boxing Claims: 'You'll Just Get Knocked Out'

    Doric SamAugust 20, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Newly-crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has expressed a desire to try his hand at boxing in the future, but one of the sport's rising stars warned him to stay in his lane.

    Ryan Garcia sent a succinct message on social media to "Suga," which prompted a response from O'Malley that referenced his knockout loss to Gervonta "Tank" Davis in April. Garcia followed up by challenging him to what he feels would be a "tuneup fight."

    RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia

    SUGA Sean you are good and all <br><br>But stop talking about this I'm going to box stuff <br><br>You'll just get knocked out.

    RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia

    Boxing and MMA are two different sports and if you need a reminder let me know I'll gladly do a tune up for my return fight. <a href="https://t.co/4LNaOd8Q7o">https://t.co/4LNaOd8Q7o</a>

    In May, O'Malley said in an interview with GQ Sports that he would be interested in a marquee boxing match at some point down the line, and he named both Garcia and Davis as potential opponents.

    "If I ever do a boxing match I think it'll be similar to when Conor [McGregor] fought Floyd [Mayweather]. When it's the pay-per-view king in the UFC vs another pay-per-view king in boxing," O'Malley said at the time (h/t Harry Kettle of BJPenn.com). "So, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, those are two guys I could see myself potentially boxing in five, six years. I truly believe I could beat one of those guys. It would be a very difficult challenge."

    Whereas Garcia believes an MMA fighter would have trouble taking on a boxer, O'Malley thinks the opposite.

    "MMA fighting is definitely harder than boxing," he said. "That's the reason you don't see any boxers going over to MMA."

    Ryan Garcia Responds to Sean O'Malley's Boxing Claims: 'You'll Just Get Knocked Out'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    O'Malley claimed the UFC 135-pound title with a second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 on Saturday. The 28-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest young stars in MMA, and he has the chance to reign atop the bantamweight division for a long time.

    While a fight between Garcia and O'Malley is unlikely to happen anytime soon, the UFC champ already has his eyes set on his next opponent. During his post-fight interview, he called out Marlon "Chito" Vera, who was the last fighter to defeat him in the Octagon three years ago. Vera also fought at UFC 292 and was victorious, and O'Malley called for them to face each other in December in Las Vegas.