Boxing Rumors: Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, Vasiliy Lomachenko Next Fight Buzz

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the world of boxing.

Davis Trainer Zeroes in on Cruz for Next Fight

Fans are eagerly awaiting Gervonta Davis' next move as he has yet to line up an opponent after scoring a seventh-round knockout of Ryan Garcia in April. Shakur Stevenson might be the ideal matchup, while an encounter with Terence Crawford would be intriguing regardless of the long odds it ever happens.

Davis' trainer has another fighter in mind.

Calvin Ford told FightHype on Aug. 13 that Isaac Cruz appears to be the most likely candidate at this stage.

Cruz improved his record to 25-2-1 when he earned a split decision over Giovanni Cabrera in July. He's the No. 6 lightweight in ESPN.com's divisional rankings.

Davis and Cruz have crossed paths before, with Tank winning a unanimous decision in 2021. While all of the judges scored in favor of Davis, Pitbull made a strong impression with his performance.

A rematch would be a sensible route for Tank if it comes to pass.

Stevenson Opponent Potential Spoiled on Social Media

In a since-deleted tweet Saturday, Keyshawn Davis seemingly referenced a possible fight between Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin that's in the works.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said earlier this month the door had closed on Stevenson getting Vasiliy Lomachenko. Cruz and Martin are third and fourth respectively in the WBC rankings, so one of the two could oppose Stevenson for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

Stevenson last fought in April and beat Shuichiro Yoshino by TKO in the sixth round. After that result, Bleacher Report's Lyle Fitzsimmons listed Martin among the most logical opponents for the 26-year-old when he returned to the ring.

"Neither Stevenson nor unbeaten Detroit-born contender Frank Martin have been venomous when commenting about the other, but the subtle back and forth between the fighters—or in some cases their camps—has made this a fight that could rise above the pack," Fitzsimmons wrote

Soon, that theory could be put to the test.

Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Back On?

Lomachenko and George Kambosos were all set to fight in June 2022, but Lomachenko withdrew due to the ongoing Russian invasion of his native Ukraine. Arum said the 35-year-old has expressed some misgivings about fighting the rest of this year for the same reason.

Loma eventually secured a date with Jamaine Ortiz that October and won a unanimous decision. Now, he's looking to rebound from losing a unanimous decision to Devin Haney in May, and there are renewed rumblings he might finally oppose Kambosos.

Whether or not anything comes of that, the rumors didn't escape the notice of Stevenson.

Whatever happens next for Lomachenko, fans at least seem to know one marquee boxer he isn't fighting.