Steelers' Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Fans know that the preseason is meaningless in the grand scheme of things. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2-0 start has yielded several encouraging signs.



Quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown full command of Matt Canada's offense and appears poised to pick up where he left off in 2022, winning seven of his final nine games. The defense, meanwhile, has looked stiff, surrendering just 32 combined points to the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Of course, the true measuring stick will come on September 10, when Pittsburgh opens the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers. A win against San Francisco could very well spark a successful season and a return to the playoffs.



What are realistic expectations for Pittsburgh overall? Let's dive into the schedule, tackle the biggest remaining questions and make a few predictions.

