Jordan Love 'Really' Impresses Packers HC; QB Says He's 'Definitely Ready for Week 1'

John Fisher/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has liked what he's seen from Jordan Love thus far this summer.

"I think I've been really impressed with how he's handled himself," he told reporters, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "It dates back to even last preseason. I know we didn't always have the results, and I sat up here and defended him pretty hard in terms of some of the play, but it's about the process, and it's about all the little things that goes into that position: The command that you have in the huddle, the total command of the offense, the operation."

Love, meanwhile, believes he's good to go for the regular season, though he wouldn't be against getting more reps in the team's preseason finale versus the Seattle Seahawks.

"At this point, I think I'm definitely ready for Week 1 and to carry on throughout the season," he said, per Demovsky. "I think these first two games were a lot of good work. Obviously, getting the [joint] practice in with [the Cincinnati Bengals] and with the New England Patriots, as well, but I think playing in that last game—me getting more reps, just getting more comfortable, seeing new looks, going against a different team—so I don't think it would hurt."

In his two preseason games this year, Love is 12-of-18 for 130 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. He has the unenviable task of attempting to replace future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, though early returns this summer have been positive.

They weren't in his first two seasons, however. In limited play, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, getting sacked three times while completing just 60.2 percent of his passes in 10 games (one start).

He wasn't asked to play much, given the presence of Rodgers. Now he's being asked to step into a Green Bay starting role that saw 30 straight seasons of Hall of Fame-level quarterbacking from Brett Favre and Rodgers.

No pressure.

LaFleur is just looking for steady and incremental improvement:

"I think we've all seen the growth over these last few years. It's been pretty cool to witness, but you've got to have a short memory in this game because you're only as good as your last game—we all know that—and there's a lot of work and, quite frankly, it's only the preseason. We're going to have to keep building upon this and, hopefully, continue to get better each and every day at practice or whatever the situation he encounters."

If Love can do that, the Packers might just be able to return to the postseason. If he struggles, however, it could be a long season for the team and the 2020 first-round pick.