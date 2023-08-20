NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to Make Jets Debut in Preseason Finale vs. Giants

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets will start Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for their final preseason game against the New York Giants, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello.

The four-time MVP has remained on the sidelines for the team's first three games. Head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal earlier in the week about whether Rodgers would get some reps ahead of the regular season.

The 39-year-old hasn't appeared in a preseason game since August 2018.

Coaches are always wary of leaning on their starters too much before the regular season, and Rodgers last year expressed his belief that playing only a series — often the extent of the playing time for somebody in his position — ultimately achieves little.

"I don't see any benefit to it," he told reporters in August 2022. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series. If we're going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste."

Now that he's on a new team, there's a slightly more pressing need for Rodgers to suit up. There's only so much he can do in training camp to build a rapport with his receivers, especially when he leans on so many finer nuances with his hand signals and cadences.

Based on his past comments, Rodgers' usage might be a little higher than one would expect as well. Perhaps Saleh is willing to put him under center for a full quarter against the Giants.

As expected, Zach Wilson has done the heavy lifting at quarterback for the Jets through their first three games. He has gone 26-of-38 for 258 yards and one touchdown.

Now, the team's quarterback room is about to assume its expected hierarchy on the field.