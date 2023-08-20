FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Awards: Golden Ball, Boot and Glove Winners

Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spain has won the Women's World Cup after defeating England 1-0 behind a 29th-minute strike from Olga Carmona.

Here's a look at the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and Golden Glove award winners for this tournament alongside some notable highlights and stats.

Golden Ball

This has been nothing short of a sensational year for Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, who now adds World Cup champion and Golden Ball winner to her stellar resume:



Simply put, it was a well-deserved honor for the world's best player right now.

The midfielder helped Spain overcome a tough 4-0 group play-closing loss to Japan with two goals and two assists in a 5-1 victory against Switzerland to begin the knockout round, including a fifth-minute score to set the tone. She also scored in Spain's 3-0 group-opening win against Costa Rica.

Golden Boot

Hinata Miyazawa of Japan won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer. She scored five goals in just five matches (three group, two knockout round).

Miyazawa is the main reason why Japan leaves the World Cup as the only team to defeat Spain in this tournament, registering two goals in a 4-0 rout to close group play. She also scored two goals in a 5-0 tournament-opening win against Zambia.

Miyazawa finished her goalscoring prowess with an 81st-minute score against Norway in a 3-1 win in the Round of 16.

She is the second Japanese player to ever earn the Golden Boot after Homare Sawa did so with five goals as well en route to winning the final in 2011.

Golden Glove

England's Mary Earps won a well-deserved Golden Glove award after allowing just four goals over seven matches.

She notably registered a massive penalty kick save in the 70th minute to keep Spain's lead at 1-0 in the final:

Earps' accolades include winning the Best FIFA Goalkeeper award in 2022, the same year she led England to the UEFA Women's Championship.