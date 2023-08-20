Fantasy Alert: Broncos' Russell Wilson Rushes for 25 Yards in Lone Series vs. 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Russell Wilson may add another element to the Denver Broncos offense this season with his legs.

The Broncos quarterback played just the first drive of his team's preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night and marched Denver down the field on a possession that netted a field goal.

Wilson went 3-of-6 for 24 yards through the air, but really showcased what he could on the ground as he dashed for 25 yards on three carries. This was reminiscent of vintage Wilson as he was quite effective on the run earlier in his career but has had lowering production on the ground as he has grown older.

Wilson's legs had observers on social media eyeing a bounce-back season for Wilson as a runner.

Wilson is looking to bounce back after a tough first season in Denver where he threw for 3,534 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had just 277 yards on the ground, as well.

The first true look at what Wilson can be in 2023 will come in Week 1 when Denver hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.