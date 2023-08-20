X

NFL

    Fantasy Alert: Broncos' Russell Wilson Rushes for 25 Yards in Lone Series vs. 49ers

    Jack MurrayAugust 20, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up during pregame warm ups prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Russell Wilson may add another element to the Denver Broncos offense this season with his legs.

    The Broncos quarterback played just the first drive of his team's preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night and marched Denver down the field on a possession that netted a field goal.

    Wilson went 3-of-6 for 24 yards through the air, but really showcased what he could on the ground as he dashed for 25 yards on three carries. This was reminiscent of vintage Wilson as he was quite effective on the run earlier in his career but has had lowering production on the ground as he has grown older.

    Wilson's legs had observers on social media eyeing a bounce-back season for Wilson as a runner.

    Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR

    On the first drive, Russell Wilson had more rushing yards (25) than passing yards (24).<br><br>Let Russ run.

    Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider

    Russell Wilson had 25 yards rushing on three carries during the opening drive. For context, Wilson had more than 25 rushing yards in only three of his 15 games last season.

    Mikey @mccarthex

    Russell Wilson gonna have a huge year in fantasy football. The upside and value is insane imo

    Jack @Nuggets0nTop

    Russell Wilson is actually good! <a href="https://t.co/iDJBIZcjaE">pic.twitter.com/iDJBIZcjaE</a>

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    Good drive by Russell Wilson. Honestly in both games this preseason he's been good when he's had time. He looks extremely mobile today.

    Nick Ferguson @NickFerguson_25

    Already we're seeing plays to utilize Russell Wilson's athleticism that we didn't see until late last season. Russ making good decisions to run because nothing is open down field <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>

    Nick @iamjukEZ

    Good to see Russell Wilson moving well, not crazy about seeing him run so much in a pre season game.

    J Ngai @newtype_jk47

    Russell Wilson looks agile and he is threatening the 49ers D pretty damn good.

    Sayre Bedinger @SayreBedinger

    Russell Wilson is running extremely well, just kept the ball on an option play. The gain is coming back because of holding by Courtland Sutton but Russ is looking good out there

    Wilson is looking to bounce back after a tough first season in Denver where he threw for 3,534 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He had just 277 yards on the ground, as well.

    The first true look at what Wilson can be in 2023 will come in Week 1 when Denver hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.