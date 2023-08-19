X

NFL

    Texans' C.J. Stroud Praised by NFL Fans for Bounce-Back Preseason Effort vs. Dolphins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2023

    Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud prepares to hand off the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    C.J. Stroud didn't make the best first impression in his preseason debut last week, throwing an interception and completing two passes on four attempts.

    He made up for it on Saturday.

    The Houston Texans' quarterback was far more solid against the Miami Dolphins, finishing 7-of-12 for 60 yards without taking any sacks or committing a turnover. He played the first half, with the Texans going into the locker room trailing the Dolphins 21-3.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7Stroud</a> delivers it with some touch 🎯<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsHOU</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/LQj27A0LP0">pic.twitter.com/LQj27A0LP0</a>

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    3rd and 7<br><br>ball on the facemask<br><br>That's where CJ Stroud shined at Ohio State<br><br>to Robert Woods <a href="https://t.co/F4SPm15GtT">pic.twitter.com/F4SPm15GtT</a>

    In general, NFL fans and pundits were impressed with what they saw from Stroud in his second preseason game:

    Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson

    Quick Eval on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> C.J. Stroud's day: <br>- Looked more comfortable with the entire first-team OL <br>- 3rd down to Robert Woods was the best pass in timing. <br>- 2nd down throw to Dalton Schultz was the smartest in understanding Slowik's O<br>- Really 2 deficient throws.<br>- 2 Bad drops.

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a good first half, much better than he played in limited action last week behind makeshift line. He has completed 7 of 12 passes for 60 yards, no interceptions. His best play, a rollout throw for completion, first down to Noah Brown…

    Alex @htowncritic

    The most important takeaway from this game is that Stroud looked really good. I think he looked better today than any of the other rookie QB's so far.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Fantastic placement again. There's the prospect we knew and loved!

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    C.J. Stroud looked terrific on Texans' second series. Pinpoint completions on time over the middle and on the boundary. He was 5 of 6 for 52 yards. Noah Brown dropped what should have been a first-down pass over the middle at the 10. Fairbairn 35 FG makes it 7-3 Miami.

    David Liechty @BackcountryFam

    Another great job of CJ Stroud evading pressure and putting perfect touch on the ball down the field to where only Noah Brown could get it l, and Brown drops it… Box score isn't gonna show it, but Stroud has played well.

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    Stroud is done for the day. <br><br>7-12 for 60 yards. Much better than last week. Progress that's all you can ask for from a rookie QB

    His head coach was happy with the performance too.

    "It was fun to see C.J. go out, see him operate cleaner," DeMeco Ryans said on the game broadcast. "Our offensive line did a really good job of giving him time. Seeing him scramble, make some plays. So a very positive outing for C.J. Proud of the way he responded."

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    DeMeco Ryans after the first half 🎙️ <a href="https://t.co/vM1nnljJbv">pic.twitter.com/vM1nnljJbv</a>

    Like top overall pick Bryce Young in Carolina, Stroud—this year's No. 2 overall selection—is expected to enter the regular season as his team's starter. He's started both preseason games for the Texans.

    In his defense, last week's tough performance was in part due to a pair of starting offensive lineman, tackle Tytus Howard and center Scott Quessenberry, missing the contest. With a full suite of starting blockers in front of him, he looked more comfortable and poised.

    The Texans will undergo the expected ups-and-downs with their rookie quarterback this season, but allowing him to gain experience makes sense for a team firmly in the middle of a rebuild.

    Nights like Saturday, then, are promising signs of progress.