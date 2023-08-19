Fantasy Alert: Bijan Robinson Projected Usage by Falcons Reportedly Revealed

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Some fantasy football managers may have trouble trusting rookie running backs, especially when it comes to usage, but it seems like Atlanta Falcons playmaker Bijan Robinson is going to be something of a safe bet.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on Saturday's episode of SportsCenter and provided some insight into how the Texas Longhorns product is going to be used in his first NFL season:

"They say he does cool stuff on the field every single day. I talked to guard Chris Lindstrom and he said, 'Look, every day you see a special play at least one time. And what's crazy is when you go back into the film room and watch it, it's even better. Just the moves and the cuts that he makes.' So, this really is routine. Even the day I was out there, he was running deep outs as a receiver, going 20, 30 yards downfield, catching it, toe tap by the sidelines. So, he can do a little bit of everything. The Falcons don't want to overuse him. They believe they have a balanced attack, sort of positionless football, with guys like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, all the running backs that you can be a receiver, you can be a running back and mix it up. So, he'll do a little bit of everything but if he gets hot, they're going to continue to give him the ball."

Robinson may be sharing the backfield with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, but the receiving part and running downfield routes should immediately jump out to fantasy football players, especially if they are in point-per-reception leagues.

Robinson becoming even Atlanta's No. 3 pass-catcher behind London and Pitts would make him incredibly valuable in fantasy circles and, ideally, keep him fresher than 25-plus carries a game would in a traditional running back role.

That will, in turn, lead to more production as the season continues and he becomes even more comfortable at the NFL level.

Robinson may not have the fantasy track record of some other NFL running backs at this point, but his ceiling is sky-high approaching his rookie campaign.