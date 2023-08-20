Grading The NFL's Latest Big Roster Moves of the 2023 Preseason

0 of 6

AP Photo/Morry Gash

In the final weeks before the 2023 season kicks off, NFL teams are patching up roster holes with last-minute additions.

From another lens, the best free agents are settling on their home for the year. Most of them are making a choice based on a mix of playing time, a chance to compete for the postseason and, yes, money.

We have the ability to look at each transaction through both player and team perspectives.

Which signings should work wonderfully? Or maybe not?

The grades are subjective, and context is vital. Teddy Bridgewater, signed as a backup quarterback, is not expected to contribute in the same way as Jadeveon Clowney, for example. Key factors, though, are roster fit, projected role, a team's alternatives and finances.