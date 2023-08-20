Grading The NFL's Latest Big Roster Moves of the 2023 Preseason

Grading The NFL's Latest Big Roster Moves of the 2023 PreseasonAugust 20, 2023
In the final weeks before the 2023 season kicks off, NFL teams are patching up roster holes with last-minute additions.
From another lens, the best free agents are settling on their home for the year. Most of them are making a choice based on a mix of playing time, a chance to compete for the postseason and, yes, money.
We have the ability to look at each transaction through both player and team perspectives.
Which signings should work wonderfully? Or maybe not?
The grades are subjective, and context is vital. Teddy Bridgewater, signed as a backup quarterback, is not expected to contribute in the same way as Jadeveon Clowney, for example. Key factors, though, are roster fit, projected role, a team's alternatives and finances.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Detroit Lions
Ever since the 2023 draft concluded, the connection between Teddy Bridgewater and the Detroit Lions seemed ideal.
The franchise hasn't won a division title since 1993. But that three-decade streak may end as the Green Bay Packers enter the Jordan Love era, the Minnesota Vikings could be headed for some regression and the Chicago Bears are trying to exit a rebuild.
They absolutely cannot let an injury to Jared Goff ruin it.
Now, the reality is Bridgewater won't save the Lions if their starter is out. But if Goff misses a couple of games, Bridgewater is a capable short-term replacement. The same could not be said for Nate Sudfeld, who would've been the backup as Hendon Hooker returns from an ACL injury.
Bridgewater is a smart $3 million insurance policy for Detroit to attack its window of opportunity.
Grade: A
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots
Ezekiel Elliott played seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, but he entered free agency as a salary-cap casualty this offseason.
At this point of his career, in theory, the main focus should be fit. Elliott is still an effective short-yardage runner and a reliable pass-blocker. In the right situation, he can be a valuable complementary piece.
And that should be decently evident with the New England Patriots.
Rhamondre Stevenson is the featured back but needs someone to handle early-down work on occasion to maximize his pass-catching value. The question is whether the Pats are best suited with Elliott or either 2022 draft pick, Pierre Strong Jr. or Kevin Harris, in that role.
For only $3 million, Elliott is worth adding as a backup who handles 8-10 touches per game and blocks well. Just don't expect him to become an explosive runner again.
Grade: B
Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets
Dalvin Cook, similarly, hit the open market after the Vikings released him for financial reasons.
A few months later, Cook has joined the New York Jets on a one-year, $7 million deal. The contract rides a fascinating line of being sensible and curious, provided you allow for some nuance.
Breece Hall had a terrific rookie year prior to his ACL injury. He likely won't be ready for a full workload in Week 1, so adding depth is understandable. Cook is an upgrade over Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda, and the veteran's presence means New York can be especially cautious with Hall's snap share.
Simultaneously, the Jets have insisted Hall will be available in the opener. Cook has averaged 17.8-plus touches per game in the last four seasons, so how will he handle a smaller role that also declines throughout the year as Hall becomes more comfortable?
New York is chasing a Super Bowl after trading for Aaron Rodgers, so the hope is everyone keeps the main goal in perspective.
But there's at least a little potential for an awkward backfield.
Grade: B+
Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Baltimore Ravens
The first of two marquee signings for the Baltimore Ravens, Jadeveon Clowney is the most recent addition.
Clowney had a disappointing 2022 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, and he left the franchise in unceremonious fashion. Cleveland sent him home before the season finale, in which he didn't play.
On paper, though, Baltimore is a terrific match.
This offseason, the Ravens watched Calais Campbell leave in free agency. They also didn't re-sign Justin Houston or Jason Pierre-Paul, accepting a change on the edges of the defense. While the trio of Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser is intriguing, it's certainly not anything close to a proven group. Clowney bolsters the depth in a clear way.
Clowney isn't a major sack threat, but he's a high-level run-stopper. Early-down contributions from him might help unleash the best versions of Oweh and Ojabo in passing situations.
Grade: B+
Ronald Darby, CB, Baltimore Ravens
The short version? Love it.
After the unfortunate news of Marlon Humphrey's foot surgery, the Ravens had to pivot quickly. The coverage unit already looked questionable, and Humphrey—who's expected to miss at least a couple regular-season games—is the best corner on the roster.
Baltimore immediately brought in Ronald Darby, who spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.2 million.
At that price, Darby is worth a gamble despite his injury history. Plus, the agreement suggests that Darby is physically ready to play right away. He missed 12 games because of a torn ACL last season, and his status as a potential Week 1 contributor had been unclear.
While he doesn't solve the concern around Baltimore's secondary, Darby is a potential every-game starter for a playoff hopeful.
Grade: A-
John Johnson III, S, Los Angeles Rams
Although he recorded 101 tackles last season, John Johnson III didn't match his role in Cleveland. It made sense for both sides to move on.
Reuniting with the Los Angeles Rams is a wise decision, too.
Los Angeles has embraced a rebuild of its defense, particularly in the secondary. Starting safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott both exited in free agency, and the Rams—until adding Johnson—hadn't signed anyone. It appeared they'd enter the 2023 season with either Russ Yeast or Quentin Lake alongside Jordan Fuller.
Instead, that job should again belong to Johnson. He started 48 games for the Rams from 2017-20.
Under the assumption he'll be a box defender while Fuller is the free safety, Los Angeles might've landed a steal for the literal veteran's minimum of $1.08 million. Johnson will make mistakes in coverage, but he's a logical and inexpensive fit.
Grade: B+