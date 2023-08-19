Bryce Young Praised for Looking 'Sharp' vs. Giants by Panthers HC Frank Reich

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich liked what he saw from rookie quarterback Bryce Young in his limited snaps during Friday's 21-19 preseason loss to the New York Giants.

"I thought Bryce looked sharp," Reich told reporters. "I think he wanted to throw the ball more. He wanted to throw a little bit more, but I thought he looked sharp."

He added the No. 1 overall pick read the Giants defense well and that the Panthers "made the right protection call every time."

Young finished 3-of-6 for 35 yards through the air and had one rushing yard on one carry. The first-year signal-caller was on the field for two drives before Reich turned things over to Matt Corral.

Reich didn't say whether Young will play in Carolina's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. He might prefer to keep the 22-year-old on the sideline in preparation for the Panthers' Week 1 opener with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

Young said he "wholeheartedly" trusts the coaching staff when it comes to his status for next week.

"We haven't talked about or discussed anything, but whatever coach Reich wants me to do and thinks is going to be the best for me and for the team, that's what I'm going to do," he told reporters.