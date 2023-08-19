Women's World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Start Time, Known Performers and Celebrities

Women's World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Start Time, Known Performers and CelebritiesAugust 19, 2023
England and Spain will conclude the 2023 Women's World Cup Sunday and along with the championship clash between the tournament's two best teams is the Closing Ceremony.
A live concert will bring pomp and circumstance to the event and help reflect the enormity of the finale.
Who will perform and where and when can you check it out?
Find out with this preview of the event.
Closing Ceremony Info
Date: Sunday, August 20
Time: Approximately 4:45 a.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock
Location: Stadium Australia in Sydney, New South Wales
Known Performers and Celebrities
Singer, songwriter, and producer Tones and I will perform at the closing ceremony, joined by BIA and Diarra Syllaz.
The Australian-born artist and her guests collaborated on the official FIFA World Cup walkout theme, "Bring It On" and will perform the song as part of Sunday's festivities.
Tones And I @tonesandimusic
I can finally tell you, after months of work.. I AM PERFORMING AT THE <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> CLOSING CEREMONY AHEAD OF THE FINAL ON SUNDAY! CARN THE TILLIES 💚💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeyondGreatness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeyondGreatness</a> <a href="https://t.co/8nWjZe9WLl">pic.twitter.com/8nWjZe9WLl</a>
Tones and I also supplied the official theme of the Australian Women's National Team, "The Greatest," and have been all over marketing and advertising materials for the tournament.
A global superstar with over 10 billion streams and 2 billion YouTube views, it is only fitting that the woman who has been so prominently featured in the presentation of the tournament wraps it up in grand fashion with a performance in front of both a worldwide audience.
A Culmination of a Global Extravaganza
The closing ceremony will cap off what has been an extraordinary tournament featuring some of the best soccer on the planet, courtesy of driven, determined teams who can play flashy offense, gritty defense and come through when the moment is largest.
Sunday, in the culmination of the global extravaganza, Spain and England will vie for the most coveted prize in international football.
England has overcome injuries and suspensions to key players to make it to the final, often fueled by unexpected stars who have risen to the occasion. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has expertly put them in a position to play to their strengths and, ultimately, advance to this final game.
Spain entered the tournament a team in turmoil, with players revolting due to Jorge Vilda's coaching methods, but the players that stuck it out and bought into his philosophy are now one win away from immortality as the first squad in the country's history to win the Women's World Cup.
A battle of the strict defense of The Lionesses and the ferocious offense of La Roja, Sunday's game has the potential to be an all-timer.