Women's World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Start Time, Known Performers and Celebrities

Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

England and Spain will conclude the 2023 Women's World Cup Sunday and along with the championship clash between the tournament's two best teams is the Closing Ceremony.

A live concert will bring pomp and circumstance to the event and help reflect the enormity of the finale.

Who will perform and where and when can you check it out?

Find out with this preview of the event.