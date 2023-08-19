Trevelin Queen, Magic Agree to 1-Year Contract; SG Won 2022 G-League MVP

KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic signed guard Trevelin Queen to a one-year deal on Friday, according to Chris Haynes of B/R and TNT.

Queen, 26, has appeared in 17 NBA games over the past two seasons for the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers, averaging 3.8 points in 8.5 minutes per contest.

It will reportedly be an Exhibit 10 contract:

Queen went undrafted in 2020 after playing two seasons for New Mexico State. He signed with the Rockets and spent the next two seasons with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, winning the league's MVP award in the 2021-22 season after putting up 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists per game.

He then signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2022-23 season but was cut in the preseason.

The Pacers signed him on a two-way contract in October and he appeared in 24 games for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

One of Queen's weaknesses throughout his career has been his perimeter shooting. At the G League level he's shot just 30.1 percent from three. In the NBA it has been worse (28.2 percent).

In the modern NBA, where shooting and floor spacing are highly prioritized, perimeter players who are a liability from three—especially role players—find it increasingly difficult to carve out a role for themselves. If Queen is going to stick with the Magic, it will be an area where he'll need to show signs of improvement.

With players like Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard all virtually guaranteed to play big roles at the guard and wing positions, Queen will be fighting for a spot at the end of the bench.