Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Son of NFL CB, Commits to Alabama; Saban's 1st Legacy Recruit

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

A familiar name is headed to Tuscaloosa in 2024.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, a 3-star 2024 safety recruit out of Gadsden Alabama, announced his verbal commitment to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide, per Andrew Bone of On3. This is extra notable considering that he is the son of former Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick, who would go on to be a first-round pick in 2012 and play a decade in the NFL.

Kirkpatrick Jr's signing signals more than just a typical legacy recruit, as he becomes head coach Nick Saban's first legacy recruit as the coach won two BCS National Championships with Kirkpatrick Sr. in 2009 and 2011.

Kirkpatrick Sr. would then be selected with the No. 17 pick at the 2012 draft and would play 119 games with 79 starts in the NFL and would grab 19 interceptions and two touchdowns. He is currently listed as a free agent but has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021.

Kilpatrick Jr. possesses a 6', 192-lb frame according to 247 Sports and is ranked as the 148th overall defensive back in the nation and the 75th-best recruit in the state of Alabama. He said the Crimson Tides ability to develop premier defensive backs was a deciding factor in his decision.

"It's a good opportunity," Kirkpatrick said, per Bone. "They know how to win. It's just a good opportunity to go to the NFL. They definitely produce a lot of DBs. They could take me to the next level."

He also said that he had a remembered Saban when he was a child and that the opportunity to be a legacy player at Alabama was intriguing.

"I remember talking to Coach Saban when I was younger," Kirkpatrick said, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "When I was like four or five. It's a cool story to tell my family in the future."

Kirkpatrick Jr. had received 13 total scholarship offers at the time of his commitment and had made an official visit to Missouri. He will now look to compete with his fathers 34-4 record at Alabama.