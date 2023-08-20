WWE's Seth Rollins vs. AEW's Jon Moxley: Who Has Had the Better Post-Shield Career?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It was evident from the moment The Shield emphatically arrived on the WWE scene at Survivor Series 2012 that all three members were destined for greatness.

Roman Reigns was always intended to be John Cena's successor as the face of the franchise, but where Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose would end up on the totem pole was much less certain.

Ultimately, they transitioned seamlessly into singles competition and became big stars on their own. After a certain point, however, their career paths branched off in completely different directions, especially once Ambrose returned to his roots as Jon Moxley and left the company for greener pastures in the burgeoning All Elite Wrestling.

Nowadays, both Rollins and Moxley are permanent fixtures at the top of the card in their respective promotions, winning world titles and doing some of the strongest work of their career.

Both have thrived since splitting from The Shield, but only one can lay claim to having had the better run.