Dalvin Cook to Wear No. 33 Jersey with Jets; Wore No. 4 with Vikings in 2022 Season

Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL

Dalvin Cook is entering a new era with the New York Jets, so he's changing his number as he embarks on a new journey alongside Aaron Rodgers and Co.

After wearing No. 4 during the 2023 season with the Vikings, Cook is switching back to No. 33, which is the number he wore during his first five years in Minnesota.

Cook spent the first six seasons of his career with the Vikings before being released this offseason. He signed a one-year contract with the Jets earlier this week worth up to a reported $8.6 million.

The four-time Pro Bowler put together one of the best seasons of his career while sporting No. 33. During the 2020 campaign, he rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games, in addition to catching 44 passes for 361 yards and one score.

Cook enters New York having posted four consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons, and the Jets are hoping he can be just as effective in the Meadowlands as they hope to contend for a Super Bowl title.