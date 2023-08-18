NFL Team Position Groups That Will Decide 2023 Season

0 of 6

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Football is a team game, but it's the units within those teams that can sometimes be the difference-makers.

At this point, we all know some of the best position groups in the NFL. The Bengals' receiving corps, the Eagles' offensive line and the 49ers' overall collection of offensive weapons are the kind of personnel groups that you can build around.

However, there are position groups that are a little less solidified and are going to have an outsized impact on how the 2023 season shakes out. These position groups have the potential to go either way, but their team's stock will only go as high as they can take them.

Whether it's an offensive line that has some questions to figure out or a secondary that has to figure things out on the fly, these position groups are going to have a major impact on the playoff race and Super Bowl picture.