2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stack Up Entering Training Camp?

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All hail King Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—the NFL's newest dynasty.

That's right. Dynasty. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game every year that Mahomes has been the team's starting quarterback. The team has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning a pair.

And that's with a quarterback who has yet to celebrate his 28th birthday.

To hear Mahomes tell it, the Chiefs are only getting started.

"I think the thing this year is how we can keep building?" Mahomes told reporters. "Obviously, we won the Super Bowl last year and it was amazing, but we still have a lot of young guys, and we want to continue to get better and better. You look around the AFC, everyone has gotten better. So, you want to continue to build and build and not be satisfied with what we did last year and see if we can take that next step."

"Are the Chiefs the best team in the league on paper? No," Davenport said. "There are genuine questions at wide receiver, turnover on the offensive line and the defense has some holes. But the Chiefs have at least two things going for them. In Mahomes, they have the NFL's best quarterback—and possibly one of the best the league has ever seen. In Andy Reid, they have the NFL's best coach. And so long as that duo is together, betting against the Chiefs isn't a good idea. You wanna be the best and sit atop these Power Rankings? You gotta beat the best. And the Lions aren't doing that in the season opener."