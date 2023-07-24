2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stack Up Entering Training Camp?July 24, 2023
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stack Up Entering Training Camp?
It's time to go camping. And who doesn't love camping? There are smores and campfires and fishing and hiking and all sorts of fun.
Of course, camping in the NFL is a bit different. There are workouts in the blistering sun. Weights to be lifted. Rookies to be taped to goal posts.
It's not fun. But it's an important step toward preparing for the mental and physical grind that is the regular season.
As we get one step closer to the preseason and then to the season opener in Kansas City, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski, have come together to offer an early look at how the league's teams stack up.
No. 1 is no surprise. But there are some that come before.
32. Arizona Cardinals
It hasn't been an easy offseason for the Arizona Cardinals.
The team is breaking in a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon and a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. The Redbirds released arguably their best offensive weapon in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. There's no telling when quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to return from the ACL tear that ended his 2022 season.
Gannon was the defensive coordinator for an Eagles team than made the Super Bowl last year, and wide receiver Marquise Brown told reporters that Gannon has brought some badly-needed confidence to the Arizona locker room.
"I feel like with JG [Jonathan Gannon], the confidence he brings, I know for me I'm a confident guy," Brown said. "And I feel like that's getting moved around through the team, just being confident. With everybody doubting us, we're gonna surprise a lot of people."
However, between Murray's injury, a lack of firepower on offense and a myriad of changes on a defense that ranked 21st in total defense a year ago, the "surprise" will be if the Cardinals can avoid the NFC West basement.
31. Houston Texans
It has been a while since the Houston Texans enjoyed success—over the last three seasons, the Texans are a dismal 11-38-1. And in 2023, the Texans are once again starting a ground-up rebuild.
To their credit, the Texans made an effort to jump-start that rebuild in the 2023 draft. After drafting the player they hope will be the franchise's quarterback of the future in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Houston traded up to the third overall spot to acquire Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr..
While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, left tackle Laremy Tunsil said that Stroud is already making quite an impression on his new teammates.
"He handles himself well," Tunsil said. "He came into the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he's killing it, man. How I describe C.J. is a dog. He's a straight dog. He comes in there ready to work. He handles the huddle perfectly. And he goes out there and balls. And you have to appreciate that, especially a young quarterback like C.J."
Stroud and Anderson have the potential to both be stars. But the Texans roster is still riddled with holes, including a questionable secondary and shaky wide receiver corps.
It's going to be another long year in Houston.
30. Chicago Bears
The 2022 season was a disaster for the Chicago Bears, who wound up with the league's worst record. But the play of quarterback Justin Fields was a bright spot, and the impetus for the team in 2023 is no doubt to coax an ever better year out of the former Ohio State star.
Fields topped 1,000 yards on the ground last season, but his passing stats were more pedestrian. However, while speaking to CBS Sports, Fields said he has a lofty goal set for 2023.
He wants to be the first quarterback in franchise history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a season. As a matter of fact, he flat-out said that he's going to do it.
"I will," Fields said. "I plan on doing it this year."
The addition of a viable No, 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore (who came over in the trade that sent the first pick in the 2023 draft to Carolina) can only help Fields as a passer. And the Bears spent big in free agency upgrading both sides of the ball.
But this is still a team that won just three games last season.
A turnaround isn't going to happen overnight.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It's the dawn of a new day in Tampa Bay—and not in a good way.
Not that long ago, the Buccaneers were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as champions of Super Bowl LV. But the man who led the team to that championship is gone, and now the Bucs have to figure out a way to try to replace Tom Brady.
It will come down to either youngster Kyle Trask or veteran journeyman Baker Mayfield under center in Tampa this year. But while the Bucs have talent on defense and some weapons on offense, Sobleski believes the Buccaneers face what could be a tough season in 2023.
"Corner Calton Davis may believe doubters are in for a "rude awakening" regarding this year's Buccaneers squad, but the team has everything to prove without Tom Brady leading the way," he said. "Even with the surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, Tampa Bay finished below .500 last season and barely captured the NFC South. Why would anyone believe the Buccaneers are going to be significantly better when their starting quarterback options are Mayfield and Trask?"
"Yes, the defense should still be aggressive and fly to the football. The offensive line has also been upgraded at spots. And the wide receivers are still mega-talented. At the same time, this year's Bucs' are in prove-it mode, because everyone else in the NFC South improved."
28. Indianapolis Colts
There's zero question what the biggest question facing new head coach Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts as training camp opens. It's the matter of who will be the team's Week 1 starter at quarterback.
In one corner, there's veteran backup Gardner Minshew, who is better known for his hair and mustache than his play on the field. In the other, there's rookie Anthony Richardson, a wildly talented but equally raw prospect.
Per JJ Stankevitz of the team's website, Steichen is keeping his cards close to his vest where the competition is concerned.
"Gardner, he's a really good leader," Steichen said. "He's played a lot of football in this league. Just really pleased with his mindset and how he attacks every single day. Obviously, being with Anthony, and Anthony is seeing how he works. When you have that veteran presence around with a young quarterback to see that, I always think that helps. But I'm really pleased with both those guys."
However, unless Richardson demonstrates that he's just not ready to start, it's going to be the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft starting sooner rather than later.
The Colts aren't a team without talent. But Indy will go exactly as far in 2023 as the quarterbacks take them.
27. Atlanta Falcons
In what's something of a running theme with the teams towards the bottom of these Power Rankings, the Atlanta Falcons face major questions at quarterback in 2023.
There's no camp battle, mind you—second-year pro Desmond Ridder is "the guy" this season. Ridder has some passing-game weapons at his disposal in wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, and Ridder said he's looking forward to continuing to develop a rapport with his young pass-catchers.
"Obviously, Drake and I had a great connection last year," Ridder told ESPN. "For myself and Kyle, we didn't get as many reps as we'd like to last year. So for me it was just about keep developing that relationship with Drake, and then obviously build that relationship with Kyle. Whether it's playing golf on the weekends or actually being out there and working on our crafts together, and just growing that connection both on and off the field."
The Falcons also have a dangerous running back in rookie Bijan Robinson, so if Ridder plays reasonably well the Atlanta offense could be sneaky-good in 2023. The question then becomes whether Atlanta's 27th-ranked defense from a year ago can hold up its end.
Color us…skeptical.
26. Carolina Panthers
It cost them dearly, but the Carolina Panthers got their man.
The Panthers traded up to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was a franchise-defining move for new head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer. If it works, both will be hailed for looking past Young's diminutive size to the prodigious talents underneath. If it doesn't—well, if it doesn't both men will likely be fired.
For his part, fellow newcomer Miles Sanders told reporters that he believes the Panthers chose well.
"He's cocky in a humble way. The humblest way. He knows who he is. I think we're in good hands," Sanders said.
However, Davenport has his doubts about the Panthers in 2023—and they go well beyond the team's rookie quarterback.
"Young's talent and achievements at Alabama are undeniable—he's easily the most pro-ready quarterback in his draft class," he said. "But the Carolina receiving corps is among the weakest in the NFL. The offensive line is good but not great. And the Panthers were 22nd in pass defense a season ago. The youngster is going to take his lumps, and while the Panthers may not be the worst team in the NFC South, they are no threat to make the postseason, either."
25. Las Vegas Raiders
It wasn't that long ago that the Las Vegas Raiders were a playoff team that appeared headed in the right direction.
My how times change.
Last year's debacle of a season included an NFL-record four blown second-half leads of 10 points or more, Quarterback Derek Carr was released in the offseason, replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo. Running back Josh Jacobs was slapped with the franchise tag after leading the league in rushing in 2022—and he's not happy about it.
Per Moton, it's looking like Josh McDaniels' second season as head coach in Vegas won't look much different from the first.
"The Raiders head into training camp with concerning question marks," he said. "First, the Raiders will keep their fingers crossed for Garoppolo, who's recovering from foot surgery. Secondly, edge-rusher Tyree Wilson, Vegas' top draft pick, is also on the mend from foot surgery. With Chandler Jones going into his age-33 term, the Raiders will need a spark in the pass rush, but Wilson may not be ready to go full throttle right out of the gate."
"Lastly, the Raiders didn't strike a deal with running back Josh Jacobs, who will have to decide to play on the $10.1 million franchise tag or sit out games (or an entire season) as Le'Veon Bell did in 2018," he continued. "Jacobs won the 2022 rushing title, and Vegas went 5-1 when he ran for 109-plus yards in a game last year. Coming off a 6-11 season without their lead ball-carrier, an injury-prone quarterback already on the mend and a top draft pick who may have early limitations, the Raiders have the warning signs of a disappointing season."
24. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are in uncharted waters. For the first time since 1993, the Packers will head into a season without Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers as the team's starting quarterback.
To say there's a lot of pressure on young quarterback Jordan Love is an understatement. But teammate A.J. Dillon said that love has the support of his teammates as he takes the reigns for the franchise.
"People trust him, people listen to him when he enters the huddle, because it's not like some new guy that just popped up just calling the shots," Dillon said in an interview on SiriusXM Radio. "He definitely has all the intangibles. He's earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves. Obviously nothing's perfect in football, everybody knows that. But I think he's got a lot of support and everybody would run through a wall for him."
Davenport believes that if Love shows up, the Packers could be a better than expected team in 2023.
"The lack of talent at receiver is alarming," he said, "although Christian Watson appears to have what it takes to be a go-to target. But the Packers are a decent defensive team, and Love has a talented duo of backs to lean on in Dillon and Aaron Jones. It's not like there's a runaway favorite in the NFC North this year, and Love has shown some promise in limited action. Can I say with certainty the Packers will contend this year? No. But I can't say they won't, either."
23. Washington Commanders
It's a new day in the nation's capital—in more ways than one.
After over two decades of mostly misery under the ownership of Daniel Snyder. There's a new ownership group fronted by billionaire businessman Josh Harris. There is also a new quarterback, with second-year pro Sam Howell slated to take the reigns after making one start as a rookie.
Howell played relatively well in that lone start as a rookie, but Sobleski is still leery of Washington's ability to contend in an NFC East that placed three teams in the postseason a year ago.
"It's difficult to buy into anything regarding the Washington Commanders when the organization made the conscious decision to name Sam Howell its starter based on one appearance by last year's 144th overall draft pick," he said. "This isn't a situation where a late-round rookie was forced into the lineup and thrived, like San Francisco's Brock Purdy. Granted, the Commanders front office signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency. Brissett played admirably as the starter for the Cleveland Browns through 11 games. But he's well-established as an upper-echelon backup with the ability to keep the ship afloat if he's leading the way. In a division that features Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones, the Commanders are fighting a constant uphill battle."
Unless Howell is a revelation, it's hard to argue with him.
22. Tennessee Titans
For the past several years, the Tennessee Titans have owned the AFC South. Ten games into the 2022 season, it appeared Tennessee was cruising toward a third straight division title and fourth straight playoff spot.
Then Ryan Tannehill got hurt, the bottom fell out and Tennessee didn't win another game the rest of the season.
Now, the Titans are running it back one more time with mostly the same starters. But there's one major difference—Tennessee recently agreed to terms on a two-year deal with veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins. In theory, Hopkins arrival gives Tannehill the go-to passing-game target that he lacked after A.J. Brown was traded, but Sobleski has his doubts whether Hopkins can be "that guy" at this point in his career.
"If history has taught us anything, Titans fans shouldn't get overly excited about the signing of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins," he said. "The likes of Randy Moss, Andre Johnson and Julio Jones made their way through Nashville late in their careers and provided little on their eventual way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
"To be fair," he went on, "Hopkins is an upgrade to what previously looked like the league's worst wide receiver corps. However, a win-now move in the midst of what looks like an inevitable rebuild under the supervision of new general manager Ran Carthon sends mixed messages. The Titans are no longer the AFC South's best squad. They're not particularly close, either."
21. Los Angeles Rams
A lot can change in the NFL from one year to the next—just ask the Los Angeles Rams.
Two years ago, the Rams stood in their home stadium as confetti rained down on the champions of Super Bowl LVI. Last year, injuries hit the team hard on both sides of the ball, and the Rams pitched and lurched to a 5-12 season.
It was the worst year a defending Super Bowl champion has ever had.
This year, it's the salary cap that has hurt the team—cap issues caused the release of star linebacker Bobby Wagner and contributed to the trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters he's heard the naysayers who believe L.A's days as a contender are done.
"I know what we're trying to do is build a really good football team here, and that takes work," he said. "Whether people think it's gonna happen or not doesn't matter to us. You know, just because people said we should win the Super Bowl two years ago didn't mean we won it. We put the work in and executed, so that's the mindset we're taking and happy to be where we're at."
Judging by where they are ranked here, it would appear you can count B/R's analysts among those naysayers in 2023.
20. New England Patriots
The 2022 season was one to forget for quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense.
With a defensive coach (Matt Patricia) calling the shots, Jones regressed badly relative to his rookie year, and the Pats finished 26th in total offense, That led to some coaching changes in the offseason, with Bill O' Brien taking over as New England's offensive coordinator. While speaking to reporters, O'Brien made it clear that everything that went on last season (including a reported rift between Jones and Bill Belichick) is in the past.
"Fresh start," O'Brien said. "It's really not anything about what's gone on in the past. That's one of our themes on offense -- to move forward."
That may well be so. The Patriots attempted to offset the loss of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with the signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster. And as is the case every year, you know that Belichick's defense is going to be legit.
But New England's offense is miles behind Buffalo's. And New York's. And Miami's—provided that Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy.
The Patriots aren't a bad team. But that doesn't mean they aren't the worst team in the AFC East.
19. Denver Broncos
There wasn't a more disappointing team in all of the NFL last year than the Denver Broncos. Hailed by some as a Super Bowl contender after trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos went on to field the lowest-scoring offense in the entire NFL.
That offensive implosion got Nathaniel Hackett fired before his first season as head coach was even over. And in the offseason, the Broncos took another big swing—making a trade with the New Orleans Saints and handing a massive contract to head coach Sean Payton.
It was the essence of a win-now move—and it impressed Moton.
"Last year," Moton said, "the Broncos tricked oddsmakers into thinking they had a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl with the acquisition of Wilson, who went on to have his worst season, but this Broncos team is for real. The Broncos realized Hackett wasn't fit for a head-coaching job and fired him before the end of the 2022 campaign, and they've replaced him with Super Bowl-winning head coach in Payton, who's won 63 percent of his games as a lead skipper. Though Denver made solid moves in free agency, signing tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers, running back Samaje Perine and defensive end Zach Allen, acquiring Payton will make the biggest difference because he'll help Wilson find his Pro Bowl form."
"By the end of the year," Moton went on, "the Broncos will be a top-10 team in these power rankings."
Sobleski and Davenport aren't quite that enthusiastic about the Broncos in 2023—but Denver should be a better team this year than last.
18. New Orleans Saints
The shadow of Drew Brees still looms large over New Orleans. After one disappointing year of Jameis Winston running the offense, the Saints made a switch—signing Derek Carr in free agency.
Second-year wideout Chris Olave, who has become the Saints' No. 1 receiver in short order, has been impressed by what Carr adds to the team both on and off the field.
"I feel like we all know what he can do on the field but he helps me a lot off the field too, just a leader he is," Olave told reporters. "Just his vibes he comes with, I feel like always makes a young player better. So, I'm excited to play with him."
Carr wasn't the only signing of note on offense—New Orleans also signed running back Jamaal Williams. And while Davenport isn't ready to tell Saints fans to start making travel plans for Vegas in February, he is ready to call the Saints the favorites in the NFC South.
"Carr is easily the most proven commodity under center in the division," he said. "The skill-position talent around him is as good as any other squad in the AFC South, although Alvin Kamara's legal issues could cloud that somewhat. Last year, the Saints were fifth in the league in total defense and ninth in scoring defense. A below average offensive line could be an issue, but even with that knock against them this is still the most complete team in the NFC South. They may well be one-and-done—but the Saints will be a playoff team in 2023."
17. New York Giants
The New York Giants exceeded expectations in 2022. Not only did they make the postseason, but the Giants won their first playoff game since their victory in Super Bowl XLVI well over a decade ago.
Given that, you would think it would be all smiles in the Big Apple. But there's one Giant who isn't even a little happy—running back Saquon Barkley.
The deadline came and went for Barkley and the Giants to agree on a long-term deal. So now his choices are two-fold—play in 2023 under a $10.1 million franchise tag or sit out the season.
While appearing on The Money Matters Podcast (via Michael Baca of NFL.com), Barkley said he isn't ruling out the latter.
"Anybody who knows me knows that's not something I want to do," Barkley said. "But is it something that crossed my mind, I never thought I would ever do that. But now I'm at a point where it's like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared and willing to take it to the level. I don't know. That's something I gotta sit down. I gotta sit down and talk to my family. I gotta sit down and talk to my team, gotta really strategize about this. Can't just go off emotions. I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I'm able to bring a championship to New York, that's going to go miles more ahead than this contract."
Would Barkley actually sit out regular-season games? Probably not. But a Giants team with aspirations of not only making the playoffs but making noise in them doesn't need these sorts of distractions.
16. Detroit Lions
There's a strange sensation wafting through the Motor City in 2023—a feeling that hasn't appeared in Ford Field in a good long while.
Hope.
The Lions went 9-8 last year, the team's first winning season since 2017. Detroit was fourth in the NFL last year in total offense and fifth in scoring. Detroit is the betting favorite at DraftKings to win the NFC North for the first time since the first year of the Bill Clinton Administration. And Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he is loving every minute of it.
"My rookie year, we went 3-13-1, [Lions fans] were still there for us," St. Brown told Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. "And now the hype is crazy. When I go back for OTAs and whatnot, you go to the grocery store, you go to the restaurant, whatever you're doing that day. If a fan sees you, they're super excited."
However, there is something that threatens to spoil the fun. As good as Detroit's offense was in 2022, the defense was equally putrid. As a matter of fact, no team in the NFL surrendered more yards per game last season.
For the Lions to be more than paper tigers and win their first playoff game since the George H.W. Bush Administration, young defenders like second-year edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and rookie linebacker Jack Campbell are going to have to step up.
15. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were a 13-win team in 2022, but thanks largely to one of the worst defenses in the league, the Vikes were one-and-done in the postseason, losing to the New York Giants at home.
Per Jeff Howe of the Athletic, second-year head coach Kevin O'Connell remains confident the Vikings can build on last year's success.
"It's staying true to your football philosophies and what you want to be as a team from a culture standpoint," O'Connell said. "But then it's really taking a long look at what made us successful as the 2022 Vikings. And how do we build on that? How do we take the next step? think we've got some really good thoughts on how to put all that together in a way that becomes a real positive to build off from last year but not necessarily changing who we are as an offensive or defensive identity."
Davenport, on the other hand, sees coachspeak—and a potential backslide coming.
"Let's assume for the sake of argument that rookie Jordan Addison can replace Adam Thielen at wide receiver and that Alexander Mattison can replace Dalvin Cook at running back," he said. "That still doesn't solve the issue of Minnesota's terrible defense—a defense that lost two key pieces in inside linebacker Eric Kendricks and edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith."
"Even if Brian Flores is an upgrade at defensive coordinator," Davenport continured, "the Vikings just don't have the personnel to slow down the Philadelphia Eagles. Or the Dallas Cowboys. Or maybe even the Detroit Lions. The Vikings are what they are—a one dimensional pretender who won't get past the Divisional Round."
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are used to winning—the team's last losing season was all the way back in 2003. But the Steelers are also used to making the postseason, and that didn't happen in 2022.
That has ratcheted up the pressure this year—especially on young quarterback Kenny Pickett, who had an uneven first season. For his part, after joining the team in free agency, veteran wideout Allen Robinson told SiriusXM Radio he's been impressed by Pickett's command of the offense in the Steel City.
"Coming in seeing Kenny now going into his second season, the command that he has for a second-year player is awesome," Robinson said. "I personally feel like you don't get a chance to see guys that young with a command that strong as far as leading us, getting guys together, throwing after watching film. Across the board, he's very experienced. It's been fun to see and it's been fun to be a part of."
The Steelers have a lot going for them. The skill-position talent around Pickett is solid, especially if young receiver George Pickens takes a step forward in 2023. A healthy T.J. Watt is arguably the most disruptive defensive player in the game.
But at the end of the day, it's all going to come down to how Pickett progresses in his second professional season.
And in an AFC North that's shaping up to be one of the league's tougher divisions, Pickett and the Steelers aren't going to have much margin for error.
13. Cleveland Browns
The 2023 campaign is a make-or-break one for the Cleveland Browns—in more than one respect. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is more likely than not coaching for his job. After spending the first 11 games of his Browns tenure serving a suspension, Deshaun Watson has to show that he's worth the norm-shattering $230 million fully guaranteed contract he got last year.
While appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Stefanski said he believes Watson is in for a big year in 2023.
"There were some glimpses of elite quarterback play that we have all seen from him over the course of his career. I think where he is right now, hard to compare to a year ago, but I certainly see a comfort level in what we're doing offensively, said Stefanski. "I see a guy that is always going to be leading out in front, that's kind of who he is."
The Browns have a lot going for them. Nick Chubb may be the best pure runner in the game. Cleveland has the best offensive line in the AFC. Elijah Moore joined a pass-catching corps that already included star wideout Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku. Edge-rusher Myles Garrett is one of the very best in the league at what he does.
But this is a Browns team that has made the playoffs twice since re-joining the NFL In 1999. It's not so much a matter of if something is going to go wrong.
It's more a matter of when.
12. Seattle Seahawks
There wasn't a more surprising team in the NFL last year then the Seattle Seahawks, who went from a presumed rebuild to the playoffs, And there wasn't a more surprising player than quarterback Geno Smith, who went from bridge starter to Comeback Player of the Year and a fat extension.
Seattle was done on in the playoffs by a defense that ranked 26th in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed. But Seattle went hard at that defense in the offseason adding veteran defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, bringing back linebacker Bobby Wagner and drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Per Adam Schultz of All Seahawks, Cameron Wolfe of Good Morning Football thinks that those additions coupled with a loaded passing game makes the Seahawks a legitimate threat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.
"That offense was already very good [last season], you add in Jaxon Smith-Njigba with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett," Wolfe said. "On the other side of the ball, they added Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen was great. He needs a pairing on the other side, now he has that. This team's very complete. Why can't they win the NFC West?"
If Smith can repeat the sort of efficiency he showed throwing the ball last year (he led the league in completion percentage and ranked fifth in passer rating) and the Seattle defense improves, the Seahawks could do more than just win the division.
They could do some real damage in the postseason.
11. New York Jets
There isn't a more excited fanbase in the NFL than the long-suffering supporters of the New York Jets. It's not hard to see why—after two years of watching Zach Wilson one-hop receivers and then say it wasn't his fault, the notion of a four-time MVP leading offense probably feels pretty good.
That's what the Jets have now with Aaron Rodgers under center, and as Moton wrote with Rodgers in town New York's prospects for the upcoming season have, um, changed.
"The Jets haven't played a game with Aaron Rodgers, but the sheer fact that he's a tenfold upgrade over Zach Wilson boosts Gang Green in the power rankings," he said. The Jets have a playoff-caliber squad that needed a serviceable starting signal-caller, and they pulled off a deal with the Green Bay Packers for a four-time league MVP. Though Rodgers came up short in a playoff push with the Packers last year, he joins a better Jets roster that features the 2023 Offensive and Defensive Rookie Year in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, respectively."
"The Jets locked star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams into a multiyear extension," he continued, "and they hope to have running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) back on the field at some point in the near future. Rodgers will take some time to jell with his new teammates, but we should put some early respect on the resurgent Jets, who have stars and budding playmakers on both sides of the ball."
However, while the Jets are no doubt better with Rodgers, the Dolphins remain a dangerous opponent. And the Bills remain the three-time defending AFC East champions.
Rodgers is going to have to earn a playoff spot in 2023.
10. Los Angeles Chargers
When last we saw the Los Angeles Chargers it was—not pretty. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, the Chargers squandered a 27-0 lead. It was the third-worst postseason collapse in the history of the NFL.
That debacle no doubt took time to get over. But there's reason to think this year's Chargers' squad could be even more dangerous. In his fourth season, Justin Herbert has become one of the game's best quarterbacks. No running back in the league has more touchdowns the last two years than Austin Ekeler. In the 2023 draft, the Bolts added Quentin Johnston to a wideout corps that includes Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Defensively, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa have the potential to be a formidable duo of edge-rushers. Veteran Eric Kendricks could offer some long-needed stability at inside linebacker. A healthy J.C. Jackson should be a big boost for a secondary that includes one of the league's best safeties in Derwin James.
But regardless, Davenport is out on the Chargers as a Super Bowl contender.
"Two years ago," he said, "the Chargers needed a Week 18 win over the Raiders to make the postseason after losing two of three heading into that contest. The Bolts blew it. Last year, the Chargers were up 27-0 and won the turnover battle 5-0—and the Bolts blew it. Until this team shows it can win a big game in January, I can't count them among the league's elite."
9. Jacksonvile Jaguars
It has been a little while since the Jacksonville Jaguars came into a season as the favorites in their division. But after winning the AFC South in 2022 and knocking off the Chargers in the Wild Card Round, that's where we are this year.
The world can be wild sometimes.
While speaking to reporters, head coach Doug Pederson said that while outside expectations may have grown for the Jaguars, the expectations inside the building have always been the same.
"The expectation is to win," Pederson said. "That was our expectation last year, and even though parts of the year weren't as good as other parts of the year, that still has to be a priority. You have to win games in this league. You guys know, you've heard it from me a million times. It's about the team and we keep the team in front and focused. It's the main thing and you have to keep the main thing the main thing, but yet expectations are to win games."
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the look of the league's next superstar quarterback, Wide receiver Calvin Ridley joins a cadre of passing-game talent that was already stacked. Jacksonville was 24th last year in total defense, but a respectable 12th in points allowed.
If the Jags can get better on that side of the ball, this is a team with the potential to be a legitimate threat to the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and the AFC's other heavyweights.
8. Baltimore Ravens
We have already seen a few potential harbingers of the end times in these Power Rankings.
There is hope (and hype) in Detroit. And in Jacksonville. But they say these things come in threes, and the Ravens have provided the third one.
Baltimore actually has decent wide receivers in 2023. First, the team signed veteran Odell Beckham to a one-year contract. Then, the Ravens selected Zay Flowers of Boston College with their first selection in the 2023 draft.
Combined with holdover Rashod Bateman, it offers Lamar Jackson potentially his best trio of receivers, well, ever.
However, Moton has his reservations whether what looks good on paper will translate to success on the field.
"While the Baltimore Ravens should be a playoff team with Lamar Jackson healthy, they've undergone significant offensive changes that may result in a slow start to the season," he wrote. "The Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and hired Todd Monken. Baltimore also revamped its wide receiver group, adding Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers. Though the receiver additions look good on the depth chart, optimists should pump the brakes on the thought that everything will click right away."
"Beckham hasn't played in an NFL game since Super Bowl 56," Moton continued. "He's also coming off his second ACL tear in three years. Agholor has seen a decline in his receiving numbers since his 2020 term with the Las Vegas Raiders. Flowers may have a bit of a learning curve in an adjustment to the pro level. By the way, wide receiver Rashod Bateman is still recovering from Lisfranc surgery. Don't jump on the Ravens bandwagon yet—let the offense work through some wrinkles at training camp."
7. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins made the postseason last year, but it was really a tale of two seasons. When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on the field, the Dolphins were an offensive juggernaut and looked like a potential Super Bowl contender.
When Tagovailoa was injured, however, it was another story altogether.
Tagovailoa's health has been the dominant storyline surrounding the Dolphins this offseason, but Sobleski thinks the additions Miami made on defense in the offseason could be the real difference-maker for the team in 2023.
"While the conversation surrounding the Dolphins centers on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the team's greatest room for improvement rests on the defensive side of the ball," he wrote. "Last season, Miami's offense finished sixth overall, while the defense ranked 18th. Three specific additions could take last year's group and turn it into a top-five unit."
"First," he continued, "Vic Fangio joined the coaching staff as defensive coordinator. Since returning to the NFL in 2011, Fangio's defenses ranked top 10 overall on seven different occasions and finished in the Top 5 five times. Second, Jalen Ramsey is a massive improvement at cornerback opposite Xavien Howard. Finally, David Long Jr. is an upgrade at inside linebacker because of his ability to play in space. Miami should legitimately compete for an AFC East title and enter the Super Bowl conversation."
Add that improved defense to Miami's loaded offense, and provided Tagovailoa stays healthy Sobleski may well be right.
6. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 season with the same expectations as every other season—winning the Super Bowl.
The Cowboys won 12 games and a playoff game last year, but they came up short of that ultimate goal. After an offseason filled with more than a few changes in Dallas, most view the Cowboys as the No. 2 team in the division behind the Eagles.
But Sobleski believes these Cowboys can absolutely give Philadelphia a run for its money.
"While the Eagles are the favorites to repeat as NFC East champs and represent the conference in another Super Bowl, the Cowboys can't be overlooked," he said. "Yes, certain changes have been made, starting with Kellen Moore's departure as offensive coordinator, as well as running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight Dalton Schultz no longer being on the roster."
"However, certain improvements were made throughout the lineup." He continued. "The Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. Cooks is a six-time 1,000-yard receiver to provide Dallas with a legitimate third receiving threat. Stephon Gilmore also came via trade. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year can still play at a high level and give the Cowboys a true bookend to Trevon Diggs. First-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith adds size, power and athleticism to the defensive interior. Lastly, Tyron Smith can be viewed as another quality addition since he played in only four regular-season games last year."
Head coach Mike McCarthy had better hope so—if Dallas doesn't make a deep playoff run, his tenure with the team could easily be over.
5. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have advanced as far as the NFC Championship Game in three of the past four seasons.
San Fran is loaded on both sides of the ball. Skill-position talent and a stout line on offense. Arguably the best defense in the league spearheaded by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. But as Moton wrote, how far the Niners make it in 2023 will rest with a quarterback situation that is unsettled—at best.
"We have no idea who will be the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback to open the season, but Kyle Shanahan is still the head coach, and he'll put his signal-caller in the best position to keep the offense steady," he said. "We saw that with Brock Purdy, whom the 49ers selected with the last pick in the 2022 draft. As Purdy recovers from UCL surgery, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance will battle for the starting job. Both of the backups are good enough to win games in Purdy's absence."
"Darnold nearly led the Carolina Panthers to the 2022 playoffs, going 4-2 as a starter in his last six starts," he continued. "Lance has limited experience, but he can add a wrinkle to the offense with his legs, which would make Shanahan's run-heavy offense a little harder to defend with running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell healthy early in the season."
Despite the 49ers' shaky quarterback situation, they're still a top-five team.
4. Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is already one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. But while speaking to reporters, Allen said he has spent the offseason after last year's humiliating home playoff loss to the Bengals looking to take his game to the next level.
"I think more, dive into what went wrong last year, understanding myself a little bit more in terms of 'Why are my eyes starting here?'" Allen said. "And again, just being more in depth about my entire process, whether it's film work or studying myself a day after practice and just making sure that my feet are marrying up with my eyes and my eyes are starting in the right spot. I think that that's been maybe a cause of some of the problems that I've had in the past."
The Bills are a loaded football team on both sides of the ball—in 2022, the Bills were ranked second in both total offense and scoring offense, sixth in total defense and first in the AFC in scoring defense. Whether it's Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs on defense or linebacker Matt Milano, edge-rusher Von Miller and cornerback Tre'Davious White on defense, this is absolutely a team capable of making the Super Bowl.
The problem is they play in the same conference as the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The "Super Bowl Hangover" is no joke. Only eight teams in NFL history have lost the Super Bowl then made it back the following year. Only three (the 1971 Dallas Cowboys, 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2018 New England Patriots) won the biggest game in sports after falling short the previous year.
However, while speaking to reporters, defensive tackle Milton Williams said he and the Eagles are eager to become the fourth.
"I feel like guys are more motivated because we were this close to getting it done," Williams said. "It's like OK, everybody got something to say now, we hear the whispers and it's like OK, we're gonna put in the work and be ready to win next time."
General manager Howie Roseman admitted, however, that the Eagles may need to overcome more adversity in 2023.
"I think it was unique," Roseman said. "We don't take it for granted the health of our team last year. That was a unique situation. I think for us to expect the same results as last year would be naïve at a minimum. So, we've got to prepare to understand that for the amount of games that we want to play. ... It is a long season."
The Eagles are stacked on both offense and defense—arguably the most balanced and talented roster in all of the NFL.
Provided they can stay relatively healthy, it's hard to view any other team as the favorites in the NFC.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
It's hard to say that the Cincinnati Bengals fell victim to a "Super Bowl Hangover" last year—after all, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game after losing Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams.
For defensive end Sam Hubbard (one of the longest-tenured players on the team) that recent success (and the franchise's Super Bowl chances) lie with one player.
"Joe Cool."
"We struggled in Cincinnati for many years," Hubbard said on NFL Total Access. "I grew up a Cincinnati fan, and I'm one of the longest-tenured Bengals nowadays. But it all starts with our quarterback. We got a great quarterback that we believe in in Joe Burrow. Having a guy like that that you can always play hard for and you always know you're in every game, it inspires the whole team. Our coaching staff and front office has done a good job just collecting guys that fit our culture. Self-motivated guys that want to win and have experience winning. And it all just kind of builds on each other."
In Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Burrow has maybe the best trio of wideouts in the league at his disposal. The addition of tackle Orlando Brown Jr. should be a big boost to the Cincinnati O-Line. Hubbard and the defense aren't elite, but they are better than many realize.
The Bengals teams of the past few years may be the best the franchise has ever fielded. But there's still one team (and one quarterback) standing in Burrow's way…
1. Kansas City Chiefs
All hail King Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—the NFL's newest dynasty.
That's right. Dynasty. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game every year that Mahomes has been the team's starting quarterback. The team has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning a pair.
And that's with a quarterback who has yet to celebrate his 28th birthday.
To hear Mahomes tell it, the Chiefs are only getting started.
"I think the thing this year is how we can keep building?" Mahomes told reporters. "Obviously, we won the Super Bowl last year and it was amazing, but we still have a lot of young guys, and we want to continue to get better and better. You look around the AFC, everyone has gotten better. So, you want to continue to build and build and not be satisfied with what we did last year and see if we can take that next step."
"Are the Chiefs the best team in the league on paper? No," Davenport said. "There are genuine questions at wide receiver, turnover on the offensive line and the defense has some holes. But the Chiefs have at least two things going for them. In Mahomes, they have the NFL's best quarterback—and possibly one of the best the league has ever seen. In Andy Reid, they have the NFL's best coach. And so long as that duo is together, betting against the Chiefs isn't a good idea. You wanna be the best and sit atop these Power Rankings? You gotta beat the best. And the Lions aren't doing that in the season opener."