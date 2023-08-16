Browns' Deshaun Watson Calls out Reporter for Saying Eagles 'Got the Better' of QB

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In the eyes of at least one reporter, the Philadelphia Eagles defense set the tone against Deshaun Watson in joint practices.

But the Cleveland Browns quarterback doesn't think so.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP said "the Eagles defense definitely got the better of Watson during the joint practices" and suggested the signal-caller was "really only effective in 7v7, not 11v11."

Watson didn't waste much time responding on Wednesday:

Shorr-Parks noted the three-time Pro Bowler went 17-of-33 passing for three touchdowns and three interceptions during the two days of work. Those numbers wouldn't look great in a game, but there is something to be said about working on different things and not being as preoccupied with stats during practices.

The two teams face each other Thursday in a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field, though starters on both sides are not expected to see much, if any, game action.