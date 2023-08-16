Helen Smart Dies at Age 42; Swam for Great Britain at 2000 Olympics

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Helen Smart, who swam for Great Britain in the 2000 Summer Olympics, died at the age of 42.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved Headteacher, Mrs. Helen Smart," an administrator from the Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School in England, where Smart served as the principal, wrote on social media.

Smart, competing under her maiden name of Don-Duncan, made the British Olympic team at age 19 and competed in the 200-meter backstroke at the Sydney Olympics, finishing in 15th place.

Aside from competing in the 2000 Olympics, Smart also won a silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the 1999 World Championships and won four straight British championships in the event from 1997 to 2000.

"All our thoughts and condolences are with Helen's family and friends, as well as those in the swimming community who trained, competed and worked with Helen during her time in the sport," British Swimming said in a statement.

Smart retired from competitive swimming after the 2000 Olympics to pursue a career in teaching. Her husband, Craig, released a statement on social media saying Smart was "proud" of her accomplishments in the classroom.

"Thank you for your kind words. She loved the school, staff, children and parents so much. She was so proud to reach her goal of being Head Teacher," Craig Smart said. "She used to say to me all the time she could never see herself at another school. She was Worsley Mesnes through and through!"