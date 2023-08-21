Predicting How Juiciest 2023-24 NBA Storylines Play out

0 of 10

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Every NBA season is filled with intrigue, and the 2023-24 campaign should be no different.

New storylines will develop throughout the regular season and continue to pop up until the Larry O'Brien Trophy is either given back to the Denver Nuggets or awarded to one of the other 29 franchises.

Even at this late-offseason stage, prominent narratives and plotlines are already emerging.

The old guard, led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James, is still around. A new crop of talent, highlighted by uber-prospect Victor Wembanyama, is looking to take center stage. And in between, captivating unfoldings await around every corner.

We've looked at 10 storylines, ranked by our ultra-serious and totally objective Juiciness Meter, that are most important to follow heading into 2023-24.

If you're not already excited for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets to open the NBA calendar at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 24, it's time to change that.