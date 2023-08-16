FedEx Cup Standings 2023: Points Leaderboard Before BMW Championship

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The top and bottom of the FedEx Cup standings come into closer focus at the BMW Championship.

The second leg of the three-tournament championship series determines the 30 golfers headed to the Tour Championship.

Twenty players will try to make up the gap to Sam Burns in 30th place. Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama are part of the group on the outside looking in.

Jon Rahm's spot at the top of the FedEx Cup standings is also important because that position comes with a two-shot starting advantage next week.

Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy did not move out of the top three following the FedEx-St. Jude Championship, but they can be jumped by the BMW winner if they do not play well at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Jon Rahm - 3,386 points

2. Scottie Scheffler - 3,238

3. Rory McIlroy - 2,954

4. Lucas Glover - 2,885

5. Patrick Cantlay - 2,643

6. Max Homa - 2,451

7. Viktor Hovland - 2,024

8. Wyndham Clark - 1,957

9. Brian Harman - 1,919

10. Tommy Fleetwood - 1,834

Full standings can be found here on PGATour.com.

Rahm, Scheffler and McIlroy all need strong performances at Olympia Fields to keep their advantages at the top of the leaderboard.

The first-place golfer in the FedEx Cup standings starts the Tour Championship at 10-under. Second place begins at eight-under, third place starts at seven-under, fourth place at six-under and fifth place at five-under.

The rest of the Tour Championship field is bunched together from four-under down to even par. Any advantage could help when the FedEx Cup reaches its final destination.

Six golfers are within 1,000 points of each other at the top. it will be difficult for anyone beneath sixth place to unseat Rahm at No. 1.

The winner of the BMW Championship earns 2,000 points and second place receives 1,200 points. The full distribution can be found here.

Lucas Glover in fourth place may be the biggest threat to the top three since he is the hottest golfer on the PGA Tour.

Glover surged into fourth place with his win in Memphis last week. He won his last two PGA Tour starts.

At minimum, Glover clinched a high starting spot at the Tour Championship. He is no longer in danger of missing the final leg of the FedEx Cup.

Most of the leaderboard shakeups will occur between 21st and 50th. There are 592 points between Jason Day in 21st and Patrick Rodgers in 50th.

Day, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth need solid weeks in Illinois to preserve their spaces in the top 30.

The situation facing the golfers near, or on, the bubble is a bit different than previous years.

Seventy golfers previously qualified for the BMW Championship. Four golfers who started the BMW outside the top 30 finished in the top 10 in last year's event.

There will be some movement into the top 30 this week, but there are 20 fewer threats for the golfers currently in the top 30 to deal with.

Glover moved from 49th to fourth with his victory in Memphis. Matsuyama and Cam Davis improved their respective positions by double digits outside the top 30.

Davis and Matsuyama could be viewed as the biggest threats to the top 30 based on last week's form. Matsuyama finished in a tie for third when the BMW was held at Olympia Fields in 2020.

Fitzpatrick is also worth watching because of his 2020 result at Olympia Fields. He landed inside the top 10 and needs a similar result to move on in 2023.