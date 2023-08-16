Ranking WWE Hall of Famer Edge's Most Memorable Matches and Moments of 25-Year Career

1 of 11

WWE Premium Live Event Debut (SummerSlam 1998)

Between mysterious vignettes that did nothing to explain anything about him or the character, and a debut TV match that ended with an unfortunate injury suffered by his opponent, Edge did not have the most auspicious start to his WWE career.

He made up for it, though, when he teamed with Sable to defeat "Marvelous" Marc Mero and Jacqueline at SummerSlam 1998 from the historic Madison Square Garden.

It was the first of 139 premium live event matches (and counting?) for the Hall of Famer.

Intercontinental Champion (WWE Live, July 24, 1999)

A late fill-in for Ken Shamrock, Edge achieved his first taste of WWE gold in his hometown of Toronto, defeating Jeff Jarrett to win the Intercontinental Championship in the very arena in which he attended WrestleMania VI.

It was the first of many title wins to come and, though he would lose it back to Jarrett the next night, it was still a significant milestone for one of WWE's most decorated competitors.

A Most Excellent King (King of the Ring 2001)

Edge defeated Rhyno and Kurt Angle to become King of the Ring in 2001.

It was the first step of many in his singles push and a message to the wrestling world that company officials saw something in the young, charismatic Canadian that made them believe he could be a future face of the company.

The, Um, Celebration (WWE Raw, January 9, 2006)

On the heels of a monumental Money in the Bank cash-in one night earlier, Edge and his "sinister sexpot," Lita, took to the squared circle for what was billed as a Live Sex Celebration.

The moment was one of the most audacious in Monday Night Raw history and generated big ratings numbers for the company.

It was also controversial enough for that night's host arena, the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, not to book live WWE TV in the venue for three years.

Love, Marriage and Beating Up The Miz (Royal Rumble 2022)

For the first time ever, Edge teamed with his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, to battle The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Not necessarily an instant in-ring classic, it was an unforgettable moment for two decorated greats to partner between the ropes, just as they do on a daily basis outside of the squared circle.