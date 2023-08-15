Ravens' Lamar Jackson Remembers 'Great Guy' Alex Collins After Former RB's Death

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Alex Collins died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night at the age of 28.

On Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke about the death of his former teammate.

"AC, that's my boy," Jackson told reporters. "He was here my rookie year. We were always chatting, playing around in the locker room. Great energy. Great guy to be around. Sorry for the loss, especially to his family, because he was a great guy."

Jackson and Collins were teammates in the 2018 season, and the Ravens quarterback was just one of many people from around the NFL community to speak highly of Collins.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also spoke about Collins on Tuesday:

"From the bottom of our hearts, as an organization, every player, every coach, from [owner] Steve [Bisciotti], right on through the whole organization, we want to wish that family our utmost heartfelt condolences and also our prayers for them and for Alex in eternity. He was a great guy. Every day on the practice field [he brought] great energy. [He was] a great dancer, as you might remember—a great dancer. And we loved having him here."

Collins spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks (2016, 2020-21) and the Ravens (2017-18), rushing for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He added 59 catches for 467 yards and a score.

But his impact on the NFL community clearly went far beyond just his impact on the field.

"Someone that was always happy, having fun," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews told reporters. "Great guy to have in the locker room, and deeply saddened by what happened. I'm feeling for him and his family, and just praying for him."