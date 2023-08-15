Kansas Football Unveils Video, Photos of 'Transformed' David Booth Memorial Stadium

Icon Sportswire

Things are trending up for the Kansas football program.

The Jayhawks unveiled a video and photographs of their "transformed" David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Tuesday:

Brett McMurphy of Action Network noted the facility upgrades will cost more than $300 million with the first phase scheduled to be complete ahead of the 2025 season.

The announcement comes at a time when the program has plenty of momentum under head coach Lance Leipold. Kansas went 6-7 last season and played in a bowl game for the first time since the 2008 campaign.

It was the first time since 2009 that the team finished with more than three wins, underscoring the years of struggles that Leipold is attempting to turn around during his tenure.

Another bowl game is the expectation in 2023 with quarterback Jalon Daniels back under center. He completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 419 yards and seven scores on the ground as a runner last season.

If he sets the standard for others to follow in coming years, Kansas might have a consistent winner on its hands by the time the stadium is transformed.