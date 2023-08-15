X

    Markquis Nowell Says He'll 'Make History as the Best Raptor to Ever Put on a Uniform'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Markquis Nowell #24 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2023 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    Say this about Markquis Nowell: He isn't lacking for confidence.

    The 23-year-old-rookie, on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, said on Instagram he plans to be the greatest player to ever put on the team's jersey:

    . @GTJGotNext

    Markquis Nowell on IG saying he's gonna be the best Raptor to ever put on a uniform, love the confidence from him🔥 <a href="https://t.co/CI1SU1W7Ej">pic.twitter.com/CI1SU1W7Ej</a>

    To be clear, that would put him above players like Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, future Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Kawhi Leonard and long-time Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, among others.

    For now, the rookie guard finds himself in a battle to secure a regular roster spot. But scared money don't make money, and Nowell seems ready to put his money where his mouth is.