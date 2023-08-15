Markquis Nowell Says He'll 'Make History as the Best Raptor to Ever Put on a Uniform'

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Say this about Markquis Nowell: He isn't lacking for confidence.

The 23-year-old-rookie, on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, said on Instagram he plans to be the greatest player to ever put on the team's jersey:

To be clear, that would put him above players like Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, future Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Kawhi Leonard and long-time Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, among others.

For now, the rookie guard finds himself in a battle to secure a regular roster spot. But scared money don't make money, and Nowell seems ready to put his money where his mouth is.