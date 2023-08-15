Chiefs' Justyn Ross Carted Off With Leg Injury During Training Camp

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps is thinning out due to injuries in training camp.

Head coach Andy Reid announced Justyn Ross left Tuesday's practice with a leg injury, but he didn't offer more specifics about it.

ESPN's Adam Teicher noted Ross was taken off the field on a cart:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury "does not appear to be serious.

Per Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, Ross walked into the medical tent under his own power and was sitting in the front seat of the cart.

Ross is currently listed as a third-string receiver on the Chiefs' official depth chart, behind Skyy Moore and Richie James.

Fellow receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Nikko Remigio also suffered injuries on Tuesday:

The Chiefs will likely be cautious with Ross after he missed the entire 2022 season recovering from foot surgery.

Injuries have been a problem for Ross going back to his time at Clemson. The 23-year-old missed the 2020 season after having surgery for a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spine.

Ross appeared in 10 games for the Tigers during the 2021 campaign. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent after going unselected in the 2022 NFL draft.

In the Chiefs' first preseason game on Sunday, Ross had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He could be in line for a significant role in the offense this season if he can stay healthy.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who led all Chiefs wide receivers with 933 yards last season, signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the only other wideout on the roster who had at least 400 yards.

Kansas City's next preseason game is against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.