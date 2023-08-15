NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Set for Patriots' Practices with Packers After Contract

NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Set for Patriots' Practices with Packers After ContractAugust 15, 2023
Ezekiel Elliott isn't going to waste any time getting acclimated with his new team.
The veteran running back announced Monday he intends to sign with the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what will be his hectic schedule as the move becomes official:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The plan for soon-to-be new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> RB Ezekiel Elliott: Fly to New England to be on the ground this AM, making the signing official. Then catch the team's plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate. ✈️
Assuming everything goes according to plan, it seems reasonable to think Elliott could be on the field for New England's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. If not, he'll have one more opportunity to get some snaps on Aug. 25 against the Tennessee Titans.
The three-time Pro Bowler has had steadily diminishing returns after performing at an elite level out of the gate as a rookie in 2016. His 876 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry and 58.4 yards per game in 2022 were all career lows.
Elliott did provide a steady baseline, logging 200-plus carries for the seventh straight season and scoring 12 touchdowns to prove effective in goal-line situations.
Signing the 28-year-old was the perfect addition for the Patriots to augment Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield.
Tom E. Curran @tomecurran
Zeke positives from 2022<br><br>9th in converting on 3rd and short (77.2 percent), 5th among running backs.<br><br>4th in converting rushes inside the 10 to TDs. 10 of 24.<br><br>Scored TDs on 8 of 11 carries inside the 3 (4th in lg).<br><br>Hasn't fumbled since 2020. 468 carries.<br><br>A skillset Pats need
Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards and five scores while catching 69 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown in his second year. He earned the right to be the feature back in New England's offense.
In Elliott, the Patriots have some insurance should Stevenson's breakout prove to be a bit of a mirage. His pass-blocking ability will come in handy too.
For weeks, New England fans waited patiently while the team was linked with Elliiott, Dalvin Cook and the other top ball-carriers still on the market. Now, it won't be long before Zeke is finally in uniform.