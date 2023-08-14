X

    Ezekiel Elliott Contract Has Patriots Fans Loving Backfield Fit Alongside Stevenson

    Jack MurrayAugust 14, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Ezekiel Elliott has his home for 2023.

    The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> are expected to sign former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomPelissero</a>. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. <a href="https://t.co/LrdbpHp17h">pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h</a>

    This ends Elliott's free agency journey, at least for this year, and he will now suit up for a new team following his seven-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.

    Elliott has amassed over 8,000 yards on the ground and 2,000 yards in the receiving game in his career and has 80 total touchdowns. He had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

    That rushing total was the lowest number in his career, and he also had a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. Still, his 12 touchdowns were as many as anyone on the Patriots team last season, so he will be an upgrade to an offense that struggled last season.

    It also means that Elliott will have an opportunity to face the Cowboys this season, as the Patriots head to Dallas October first.

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    Can confirm:<br><br>Ex-<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> star RB Ezekiel Elliott is heading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> and returning to his No. 15 — of OSU fame.<br><br>He will matchup against Dallas for the first time in his NFL career when the Patriots visit in Week 4. <br><br>Kaboom.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Date to circle: Cowboys host Ezekiel Elliott and the Patriots on Oct. 1 at AT&amp;T Stadium. <a href="https://t.co/jKW09nHbdm">https://t.co/jKW09nHbdm</a>

    Ernie @es3_09

    Ezekiel Elliott is a New England Patriot. The Patriots play at Dallas on October 1st. God I love football.

    He will slot in with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who eclipsed 1,000 yards in his breakout 2022 season. This combination had fans buzzing with excitement on social media:

    Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz

    The Patriots have signed Ezekiel Elliott. <br><br>Reinforcements for the New England backfield! <a href="https://t.co/eXhkfGf3fu">pic.twitter.com/eXhkfGf3fu</a>

    David Mendelson @DMendy02

    $6M means they have big plans for Ezekiel Elliott sharing the load with Rhamondre <br><br>I expect Rhamondre Stevenson to lead this backfield in overall touches, but worried now about how many touchdowns we can expect from a guy that's made a career of converting at the goal line

    Tyler Hetu @TheTylerHetu

    The New England Patriots have added Ezekiel Elliott on a 1-year $6 million dollar deal today.<br><br>Added depth for the Patriots behind Rhamondre Stevenson. He'll go back to wearing the No. 15 with New England. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverNE</a>

    Chad Graff @ChadGraff

    Huge deal for the Patriots. Their running back depth has been an issue all camp and now Ezekiel Elliott arrives to solve that. He should be a big help in short-yardage situations. <a href="https://t.co/7M1kFSgBK7">https://t.co/7M1kFSgBK7</a>

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott may be one of the best backfields in the league.<br><br>Plus a top 15 offensive line, according to PFF… Patriots could be sneaky. <a href="https://t.co/CvsbK7Dmt0">pic.twitter.com/CvsbK7Dmt0</a>

    Savage @SavageSports_

    The Patriots have the best backfield in football. <br><br>Ezekiel Elliott <br>Rhamondre Stevenson <br><br>😤 <a href="https://t.co/MILvOD2bgC">pic.twitter.com/MILvOD2bgC</a>

    Arcand @ChristianArcand

    Ezekiel Elliott : <br><br>12 Rushing TDs in 2022<br><br>The Entire New England Patriots Roster:<br><br>12 Rushing TDs in 2022 <a href="https://t.co/SZlxwQbgwJ">https://t.co/SZlxwQbgwJ</a>

    Henry McKenna @henrycmckenna

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> updated RB depth chart:<br><br>Rhamondre Stevenson<br>Ezekiel Elliott <br>Ty Montgomery (WR/RB)<br>Pierre Strong<br>Kevin Harris<br>JJ Taylor<br>CJ Marable <a href="https://t.co/cmWZ2FtTGq">pic.twitter.com/cmWZ2FtTGq</a>

    The Patriots went 8-9 in 2022, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. The offense ranked 26th in the NFL in production last season, but new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could help change that.

    Elliott could have his first action in a Patriots uniform very soon as the team is set to take on the Green Bay Packers Saturday.