Ezekiel Elliott Contract Has Patriots Fans Loving Backfield Fit Alongside Stevenson

Ezekiel Elliott Contract Has Patriots Fans Loving Backfield Fit Alongside StevensonAugust 14, 2023
Ezekiel Elliott has his home for 2023.
The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> are expected to sign former <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomPelissero</a>. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. <a href="https://t.co/LrdbpHp17h">pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h</a>
This ends Elliott's free agency journey, at least for this year, and he will now suit up for a new team following his seven-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.
Elliott has amassed over 8,000 yards on the ground and 2,000 yards in the receiving game in his career and has 80 total touchdowns. He had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
That rushing total was the lowest number in his career, and he also had a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. Still, his 12 touchdowns were as many as anyone on the Patriots team last season, so he will be an upgrade to an offense that struggled last season.
It also means that Elliott will have an opportunity to face the Cowboys this season, as the Patriots head to Dallas October first.
Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar
Can confirm:<br><br>Ex-<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> star RB Ezekiel Elliott is heading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> and returning to his No. 15 — of OSU fame.<br><br>He will matchup against Dallas for the first time in his NFL career when the Patriots visit in Week 4. <br><br>Kaboom.
He will slot in with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who eclipsed 1,000 yards in his breakout 2022 season. This combination had fans buzzing with excitement on social media:
David Mendelson @DMendy02
$6M means they have big plans for Ezekiel Elliott sharing the load with Rhamondre <br><br>I expect Rhamondre Stevenson to lead this backfield in overall touches, but worried now about how many touchdowns we can expect from a guy that's made a career of converting at the goal line
Tyler Hetu @TheTylerHetu
The New England Patriots have added Ezekiel Elliott on a 1-year $6 million dollar deal today.<br><br>Added depth for the Patriots behind Rhamondre Stevenson. He'll go back to wearing the No. 15 with New England. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverNE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverNE</a>
Henry McKenna @henrycmckenna
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> updated RB depth chart:<br><br>Rhamondre Stevenson<br>Ezekiel Elliott <br>Ty Montgomery (WR/RB)<br>Pierre Strong<br>Kevin Harris<br>JJ Taylor<br>CJ Marable <a href="https://t.co/cmWZ2FtTGq">pic.twitter.com/cmWZ2FtTGq</a>
The Patriots went 8-9 in 2022, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. The offense ranked 26th in the NFL in production last season, but new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could help change that.
Elliott could have his first action in a Patriots uniform very soon as the team is set to take on the Green Bay Packers Saturday.