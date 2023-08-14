Ezekiel Elliott Contract Has Patriots Fans Loving Backfield Fit Alongside Stevenson

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott has his home for 2023.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This ends Elliott's free agency journey, at least for this year, and he will now suit up for a new team following his seven-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott has amassed over 8,000 yards on the ground and 2,000 yards in the receiving game in his career and has 80 total touchdowns. He had 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

That rushing total was the lowest number in his career, and he also had a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. Still, his 12 touchdowns were as many as anyone on the Patriots team last season, so he will be an upgrade to an offense that struggled last season.

It also means that Elliott will have an opportunity to face the Cowboys this season, as the Patriots head to Dallas October first.

He will slot in with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who eclipsed 1,000 yards in his breakout 2022 season. This combination had fans buzzing with excitement on social media:

The Patriots went 8-9 in 2022, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. The offense ranked 26th in the NFL in production last season, but new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could help change that.

Elliott could have his first action in a Patriots uniform very soon as the team is set to take on the Green Bay Packers Saturday.